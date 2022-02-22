But j? Galaxy S22 series users with Exynos 2200 report screen problems

Officially launched just over 10 days agothe family Galaxy S22 gives Samsung is already giving headaches to some users due to the appearance of flaws in the pixels of the Dynamic AMOLED screen that equips the models. According to reports posted on the Reddit forum, several users are facing a similar issue. Its about a flaw in a column of pixels that leaves the region with a bar of “drizzle” on the screen in pink hue.

Other owners have also reported a similar issue, where the display shows small drizzles in different regions and resembles a “glitch” effectknown to video editors who want to give the impression of failure on the screen. Also according to the owners’ reports, all these problems were identified in the S22 series variants equipped with Samsung’s proprietary processor, the Exynos 2200. There are still no records of cases in the version with Snapdragon chips.

It is not known the official cause of the failures and if they are directly linked to the hardware or if it is an error of the display itself. There is also the possibility that it is a problem with the GPU or even a poorly connected display cable. Samsung has not yet officially commented on the errors reported by users on the Reddit forum. The manufacturer may try to fix the glitches via software or have to “recall” its newly released high-end devices. Are you interested in the Galaxy S22 series? Tell us in the comments below!