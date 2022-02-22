Caixa can release up to R$3 thousand for more than 20 million. You are one of them?

Negative consumers may receive good news soon. Caixa Econômica Federal is preparing to launch a Credit line with release of up to BRL 3 thousand for people who have a “dirty name” in bodies such as SPC and Serasa.

If the loan is actually launched, more than 20 million Brazilians will be able to access credit more easily. There is still no detailed information about the novelty, but the money will possibly be offered through the Caixa Tem app.

While it does not leave, the customer can take out loans with a pledge from Caixa. This traditional modality accepts valuable goods, such as jewelry and watches, as a guarantee of debt payment.

The appraisal of the asset is carried out at the bank’s own branches, with the release of the money within a few hours after approval. After paying off all the installments, the contractor can renew the contract as many times as he wants.

Caixa Tem lines of credit

Consumers who do not have restrictions on the CPF have two lines of credit in the Caixa Tem app:

Caixa Tem personnel credit: release of amounts to cover personal expenses, such as purchases.

Caixa Tem Credit for your business: release of credit to cover company expenses, such as paying suppliers and purchasing raw materials.

Both release loans from R$300 to R$1,000, with installments in up to 24 months. The interest rate is 3.99% per annum.

How to hire Caixa Tem Credit?