Campos Neto: with more interest rates and lower expansion, Brazil enters a worse fiscal trajectory

The president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, admitted this Monday, 21, that the monetary tightening movement started last year along with the expectation of lower economic growth will cause Brazil to enter a “worse fiscal trajectory”. “The fiscal issue wasn’t just inflation, as some claim, but it wasn’t just structural either. It was a mix”, he emphasized during a lecture on the economic scenario promoted by the Agro+ Channel.

He made the observation commenting that there was a relatively large positive surprise in the tax area at the end of 2021, and that a good part of this was also due to the increase in collection, noting that there has been an increase in e-commerce in the country in recent times and that this segment is one of the most efficient in capturing revenue.

Anyway, Campos Neto said that the country’s fiscal risk premium remains large on the yield curve. “What is being most questioned is about the type of structural growth that Brazil will have”, he said, repeating that, after the height of the crisis generated by the pandemic, the country’s recovery happened in a ‘V’ shape. “Structural growth projections have fallen, we are at 1.5%,” he added.

The BC president also emphasized that high structural growth is the point that brings most investments to countries. “Global money looks for countries with high structural and fiscally balanced growth,” he revealed.

neutral rate

Campos Neto also stated that only in Brazil and Russia are the basic interest rates of the economy already above the neutral rate, noting that the economics “textbook” indicates that the rate must be above the equilibrium level to bring inflation to the target. . “Chile, Colombia and Mexico have been surprising lately, with actions many times more (strong) than expected,” he said.

Still on the macroeconomic scenario, Campos Neto said he believed that a movement of upward revisions to growth in 2022 will begin. by 0.30%. A month ago, the estimate was 0.29%. Considering only the 62 responses in the last five working days, the estimate for GDP at the end of 2022 went from 0.40% to 0.30%.

The BC president also commented on the domestic credit market, noting that there continues to be expansion in the sector, but in a healthy way. “The indebtedness of families has grown, but we haven’t seen anything out of the ordinary”, he pointed out.

