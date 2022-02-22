Can Garlic Really Help Lower Blood Pressure? Myth or truth?

Food can be the cure for several health problems, especially for those who are not yet definitively installed. A food with excellent nutritional properties is garlic.

The magnesium present in this root is able to dilate blood vessels and relieve blood pressure. This effect can reduce the occurrence of cardiovascular problems such as heart attack and stroke, for example.

Garlic also produces allicin in the body, a substance that manages to reduce the viscosity of the blood and helps to dilate the arteries. Allicin acts directly on the inhibition of angiotensin II, which produces the opposite effect and ends up contracting the vessels and increasing blood pressure.

Garlic helps lower blood pressure and prevent disease

Research published in 2012 in the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition reveals the benefits of garlic. According to the study, the food produces nitric oxide which also has a vasodilator function.

Another survey released by Experimental and Therapeutic Medicine in 2020 corroborates the claims. She claims that garlic can be as effective as some drugs designed to control and lower blood pressure.

However, it is important to emphasize that it is not enough just to eat garlic to stop medical treatment. Never take that kind of attitude, but it’s worth adding more garlic to your diet for even greater effects.

How to eat garlic correctly to lower blood pressure

To obtain the cardiovascular benefits of garlic, however, it is not enough to just sauté it among other foods. Although many substances are preserved in soups and homemade preparations, the ideal is to eat the vegetable raw. There are garlic capsules on the market that can have a good effect.

If you are going to add it directly to the food, always prefer cooking it in water or preparing roasted garlic. Frying in vegetable oils generates more nutrient losses and also increases the consumption of saturated fat and cholesterol.

Another indication is to drink drinks prepared with garlic, such as:

garlic water

Peel a clove of garlic and crush it before adding it to a cup of tea with filtered water. Let the drink rest overnight, the ideal is to let the water rest overnight. So, take the liquid the next day in the morning, still on an empty stomach.

garlic tea

Peel a clove of garlic and boil it in 200 ml of filtered water for 10 minutes. Wait for the drink to cool, remove the garlic and drink. You can add ginger and lemon to tone down the flavor.

Finally, remember to seek professional advice, especially if you overconsumption of garlic and have some unwanted symptoms.