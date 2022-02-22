Can inflation affect who has rental income?

In Brazil we have a culture of treating investment in real estate as the “Holy Grail of wealth growth” — that’s why there are popular sayings like “those who buy land don’t make mistakes”. The main arguments used usually address the security of the property; after all, it will always be there, valuing itself, with a passive income from rent, which accompanies inflation (because the contracts include a clause for adjustment by the IGP-M).

In this article I don’t want to address the issue of real estate appreciation — although the data show that it tends to be much lower than the popular imagination. Let’s talk about rent income, which for many can mean retirement — since at the end of every month the money will fall into the account and will not lose its value. But will that really happen?

Law of supply and demand

O IGP-Mwhich is an index that has the highest share of wholesale inflation, rose 17.8% in 2021, 23.1% in 2020, 7.3% in 2019 and 7.5% in 2018, accumulating more than 66% in these Four years.

That should have taken the price of rents soaring, shouldn’t it? Have the leases you know of behaved this way? Do you have the feeling that prices have gone up that way? I do not have.

The reason for this is that there is a law of the market, a law of nature, which is stronger than the readjustment clause in contracts: the law of supply and demand. This law serves to explain the rise and fall of the dollar, but also of wages and even the price of tomatoes at the fair. She is relentless! If there are more people willing to pay for something and fewer willing to sell, the price goes up and vice versa.

Rent adjustment

The last few years have not been good for the economy in Brazil and many people have had their income reduced. In this way, the “buyer” party lost strength and prices should, in fact, have fallen.

From the property owners point of view, which is better: not increasing the rent according to the contract or seeing the property empty, having to rent it again in a time of crisis? Who guarantees that the intended values ​​would be obtained? AND What about the costs that the vacant property generates? All this has made the price of rentals not have if behaved like the IGP-M.

During the pandemic, there was a lot of discussion about correction rates for rental contracts. Thus, several began to change the IGP-M (General Market Price Index) by the IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index), which reflects inflation at the retail end. It’s a start, but I believe the advances can be greater.

To get a realistic idea about the values, we can consult the index FipeZAP, which tracks the price of real estate listings across the country. According to him, the readjustments for residential properties in São Paulo were much smaller than the IGP-M and even than the IPCA: 3.9% in 2021, 2.5% in 2020, 4.9% in 2019 and 2.33% in 2018, with an accumulated figure of just over 14% in the period.

However, this index has an important issue. It captures the prices of ads and not of the deals actually closed. As we know, there is always negotiation and the prices charged are rarely the announced ones.

How to track real estate price changes

The solution came through a new index from the Brazilian Institute of Economics at FGV, the Residential Rent Variation Index (VAT). This index measures the monthly evolution of residential rental prices in four Brazilian capitals, based on information on lease agreements obtained from property management companies. That is, the index takes the prices that were actually charged and not those that were announced.

In that same period, the VAT had the following behavior, also in São Paulo: decrease of 1.8% in 2021, increase of 4.3% in 2020, decrease of 3.8% in 2019, and decrease of 3.6% in 2018, accumulating in the period a 5% drop. This number is much closer to my feeling than the others and has the potential to be used in contracts, as a more adherent index than the general inflation indices.

In addition, this data also serves the purpose of analyzing possible investments in rental properties. It is an illusion to think that rental income is related to inflation and that it will not lose purchasing power. Therefore, it is worth a deeper reflection on the risks and return expectations of this type of investment.