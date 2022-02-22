Can MEI work with a formal contract? check the answer

A doubt that many people have is whether MEI can work with a formal contract. This is because, as most Brazilian professionals resort to self-employment to earn extra income, many end up becoming MEI and this creates a doubt. Is it possible to have a formal job and still undertake in your extra time? For the answer, check it out below!

Can MEI work with a formal contract?

Well, first of all, it is worth explaining that MEI is the acronym used to refer to the Individual Microentrepreneur. With the license, these professionals can work in small businesses, with the possibility of issuing notes and still having rights such as maternity and retirement benefits. However, as in Brazil the CLT salary is often not enough, many people who already have jobs also decide to work as MEI.

In this case, among the main doubts is the possibility of a MEI working with a formal contract. And the answer is that there is nothing in the legislation that makes it impossible. That is, you can have a CLT job and be an individual microentrepreneur. However, before going down this path, it is important to talk to the company to make sure there are no conflicts of interest.

Finally, once someone becomes MEI, they are also entitled to some benefits. Such as access to social security coverage, fixed tax amount every month (the DAS), annual declaration made in a simple way, access to NFe issuance, etc. To open your MEI, however, you don’t have to pay anything. If someone charges a fee for registration, don’t pay it, it’s a scam. Make your registration only through the Entrepreneur Portal.

Image: mavo / Shutterstock.com