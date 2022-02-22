Card Transporte Bradesco is giving cashback (money back)

The Bradesco Transport Card, intended for transport companies, shipping companies and truck drivers, started to participate, since 12/09/2021, in the “Experience from Another World” promotion. This promotion rewards customers with cashback every month and even offers the chance to win a trip to London. Through it, the driver can receive up to R$ 20.00 in cash back from a purchase or when refueling his vehicle.

You are likely to also like:

Young Apprentice 2022: apply to work at Caixa, Bradesco and Itaú

Ame Digital credit card is paying 1% cashback

The amount returned changes according to the goal informed in the act of accepting the campaign and the cashback value falls directly on the customer’s card as credit, for him to use as and when he wants. Today, around 430,000 truck drivers and drivers use the Bradesco Transport Card throughout Brazil.

In addition to the cashback, the user also competes for a five-day trip to London, with the right to a companion. To experience an incredible experience of being in one of the places where scenes from the movie “Eternos” were recorded. The regulation also provides for an alternative to the award by means of a gold bar certificate if travel is not possible.

After all, how to participate in the actions of the Bradesco Transport Card?

To participate in these actions, the user must access this website, click on “I want to participate” and then fill in the requested information. Action valid until 03/31/2022.

For more information on how to obtain the Bradesco Transport Card and have access to all the product’s advantages for companies and truck drivers, just access banco.bradesco/transportes.

Benefits of the Bradesco Transport Card for companies:

Facilitates the payment of freight, providing process optimization, control and organization of expenses;

Allows online and real-time recharge;

It has integration with the main ERPs on the market, in addition to being a product 100% adhering to ANTT standards.

Benefits for the truck driver:

The card provides security and guarantee in the receipt of freight;

Wide acceptance network throughout Brazil;

24-hour call center;

Autonomy to supply wherever you want;

The user can request up to two additional cards for the family;

Receipt of SMS for each transaction to control the balance and view the statement

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Bradesco (disclosure).