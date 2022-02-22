Carrefour announces 10,000 jobs in technology

Carrefour has 10,000 scholarships in the technology area. The opportunity is only for women from all over Brazil. Classes are online and last six months. The idea is to encourage more women to be part of the technology market.

Interested candidates can apply until March 11. In addition to scholarships, the opportunity includes initial training, as well as remote study and targeting for women-only jobs.

Carrefour Scholarships

The 10,000 scholarships are for women developers or who are interested in going into technology. The program is from Carrefour, in partnership with the startup Digital Innovation One (DIO). Those who participate will have the chance to have exclusive mentorships.

According to Carrefour, the course will focus on training in .NET. The women selected for the scholarship will benefit from content presented by trained professionals, as well as modern data management tools.

Another detail is that you don’t need to have experience. To apply, just enter the DIO startup website. First you need to create an account. And then just provide simple data for registration. Once they go through these steps, women need to indicate whether or not they have knowledge of any area of ​​technology.

After that, just go to the final step of registration. The website itself indicates the duration of the course, that is, how long it takes to continue with the studies. And then just start. At the end, participants who complete all the steps receive a certificate.