Casas Bahia makes fun of the situation on the Americanas website and even announces promotions: ‘Did you fall there?’

Casas Bahia, controlled by Via, made fun of the situation of competitor Americanas (#AMER3), which has had its digital platform offline since the weekend because of “unauthorized access”. On its app, Casas Bahia decided to announce a promotion with the phrase “Did you fall there?”. The message has already been taken down.

Customers who have the company’s application on their cell phones received a notification at 5:20 pm with the following content: “Here, the drop is only in prices! MI-LHA-RES of products with up to BRL 2,000 OFF + 10x interest free.” The message ends with the hashtag #RindoComRespeito.

For Jaime Troiano, president of TroianoBranding, the Via banner plays with a serious situation and that it itself will be exposed in the future.

“The message can be humorous — but destructive and aggressive against a competitor, no”, says Troiano. “Everyone is subject to this kind of digital problem. And one cannot gloat over the competitor. It’s a level of civility you need.”

In a statement, Via stated: “The company and its brands are solidary and attentive to the themes of the sector. The inappropriate push in question does not reflect the company’s position. We apologize for the error, which was corrected as soon as detected and impacted a tiny 0.001% user base of the branded app.”

Understand

The websites of the Americanas and Submarino e-commerce platforms have been offline since early Saturday morning (19), after an “unauthorized access” was identified, according to an official note from the companies sent to the website. Estadão.

The virtual stores are part of the Americanas S/A group, which suffered a strong blow to its shares after three days of crisis: it closed this Monday (21) with a drop of 6.55% to R$ 31.51.

Even on the third day of the problem, Americanas continues without giving details about the event. So far, for example, the company has not admitted that any hacking attacks have taken place.

On Saturday, a group called Lapsus claimed responsibility for attacks on Americanas’ sales portals, which left the sites offline for a period of the day. On Sunday (20) the company decided to proactively take its websites offline. The company’s physical operations are operating.

“Americanas promptly activated its response protocols as soon as it identified unauthorized access. The company works with technical resources and specialists to assess the extent of the event and safely normalize the e-commerce environment as quickly as possible.

Procon-SP notified Americanas and Submarino for explanations about problems that took the companies’ websites off the air and the actions put into practice to alleviate the problems caused to customers.

