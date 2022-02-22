Cavani, Luís Castro, trip to Portugal… John Textor updates Botafogo situations on arrival in Brazil

Without fanfare – very different from the first time -, John Textor arrived in Rio de Janeiro this Tuesday morning. The American arrived at Galeão to, in the coming days, sign the definitive contract for the purchase of 90% of the SAF Botafogo.

In a simple way and via a commercial flight, the businessman disembarked from Lisbon. He will watch Glorioso’s game against Flamengo, this Wednesday, for the Carioca Championship, and intends to solve the bureaucratic part as soon as possible.

John Textor answered the report of the THROW! in a brief interview upon arrival on Brazilian soil. See the main points below.

Search for Edinson Cavani

– It’s fun. I spoke to his people, it’s no secret that I’ve loved Cavani for a long time. But these things involve more than just making a deal with the club. A lot of people want Cavani, he’s at a great club, Manchester United, there’s the family issue… All of that is up to him. We have registered interest in Cavani. I’m sure we’re not alone. Some (interests) will be real, others will be dreams.

How long will you stay in Rio?

– It’s open. I’m excited for the game (Botafogo x Flamengo), I have a lot to do. The boys have a big challenge. They know that a new coach is coming and every time they play it is an opportunity to show a little more to the new coach and that they are ready to be part of the team. It’s a big challenge against Flamengo, but we have a lot of young people with a bright future who will be tested for the big tests

Interested in Luis Castro

I’ll let Luis Castro speak for him. It is true that he remains our favorite name and we continue to speak with him actively. He has a contract with another team, so we have to be careful what we say to him. But we love Luís Castro, we think he’s the right man for the job, it’s just that we have a lot of work to do because he has a team today. But we love him.

Fine with Al-Duhail

​- This means that we would have to have an agreement with the club, which, according to FIFA rules, we must have an agreement. But he is a man of great reputation, no wonder. He’s a good coach, a good teacher, the work he did at Porto’s base is remarkable. That’s what we need here, a coach who comes to win soon. But also a technician who has an understanding and sensitivity to structure the base. We need a man who solves everything. Any fine or cost associated with quality leader like Luís Castro, he will get the money because he deserves it and will give us the best chance to win

Signing of the definitive SAF contract

– That’s what I came for, we signed an initial agreement and we started to give some money to the club, so there was very little left to do in the final agreement, which is basically a bigger version of the initial agreement. I certainly hope to be able to do that while I’m here. We are ahead of time, we were hoping to get it done between the end of February and the beginning of March, but I hope we can do it sooner.

Did you go to Portugal to get reinforcements?

​- That (signings) is up to the football department. If we are lucky to have Luís Castro’s answer, André Mazzuco and Alessandro Brito are in charge of the scouting. I made it very clear that I want to do business in Portugal, at another club and I think I would be an incredible partner for Botafogo. In Portugal, in the best of cases when you are in a big club, you are a minority shareholder, but you can be a shareholder that contributes. So, having most of the actions here at Botafogo makes it the main project for me right now. I would like to have a minority position in a club in Portugal that allows Botafogo to benefit. I think that would be a great idea. I’m still talking to people there. I’m interested in all clubs except Benfica.