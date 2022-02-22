Central Bank: learn how the transfer of amounts receivable will be – 02/21/2022 – Market

The citizen or company that has amounts receivable from the Central Bank may request the transfer of any amount released, without paying fees to have the money. According to the institution, there is no minimum or maximum redemption value. In practice, even those who have cents receivable will be able to access the entire amount.

In this first phase, transfers will begin on March 7, according to consultation made by each citizen in the Values ​​Receivable System. You must return to the site on the day and time scheduled by the Central Bank. Money can be redeemed by Pix, DOC (Credit Document) or TED (Electronic Transfer Available). The amount will be deposited in the account within 12 working days after the request.

According to the Central Bank, the period of 12 working days is for payments through Pix. In this case, the user must inform the Pix key when making the request. In case of transfer by DOC or TED, the term must be adjusted between the bank and the beneficiary, according to the institution, since each institution has a different term for the services.

Febraban (Brazilian Federation of Banks) informed that no fees will be charged for beneficiaries to receive amounts from institutions through Pix, DOC or TED. Transfers made by DOC are limited to R$4,999.99 and are credited within one business day. The cut-off time for the operation is determined by each bank.

Transactions through TED, in turn, have no value limit and fall into the account until the end of the day, if carried out before 5 pm. Otherwise, the transfer is scheduled for the next day. The cut-off time may vary depending on the financial institution.

Inquiries into the receivables system were opened on February 13th. When accessing the system, it is possible to know if there are values ​​forgotten in banks by individuals or legal entities. For this, it is necessary to inform CPF or CNPJ and date of birth or opening of the company. Heirs will also receive the values.

To have access to the money, the citizen will have to return to the site of amounts receivable on the scheduled day and time, and log in with the gov.br portal password. To request the transfer, however, you will need your gov.br account to be either silver or gold.

Payment will be made in batches

Payment of amounts forgotten in banks will be made in batches. Those who did not enter this first phase will be able to make a new consultation from the 2nd of May. However, even if it has already been contemplated, the worker or company may be entitled to receive even more, in other lots. This is because the release of values ​​is for different reasons.

In the first batch, which will begin to be paid on May 7, R$ 4 billion will be released to 28 million CPFs and CNPJs. The amounts returned are from current or savings accounts that were closed with the balance still available; unduly charged fees and installments whose return was already provided for in a term of commitment signed with the BC; quotas and surpluses of those who participated in credit unions; and money from closed consortia.

See the release schedule for the first phase

On these dates, those who have money to receive will know how much they can withdraw

Date of birth (individual) or company creation Scheduling period (consultation and redemption) Repechage date (for those who miss the scheduled date)

before 1968 7 to 11/3 12/mar

Between 1968 and 1983 14 to 18/3 19/mar

after 1983 3/21 to 3/25 26/mar







The second phase of releasing the values ​​will have money forgotten for other reasons, according to the Central Bank. Among them are fees, installments or obligations in credit operations whose return was not provided for in a term signed with the BC and prepaid or postpaid payment accounts closed with available balance.

There will also be payments in cases of accounts held at brokerages and securities dealers to register clients’ financial assets. In many cases, there are duplicate fee charges, which will also be refunded.

where to complain

Banks are responsible for the amounts and should be consulted in case of complaints, according to the Central Bank. The institution also provides a channel for complaints and serves the public through the number 145 (local call costs apply). Financial institutions can ask questions about the service by emailing [email protected]

The consultation and request of values ​​happens exclusively through the address valorareceber.bcb.gov.br. It is not possible to do the procedure through the website of the Central Bank or Registrato, as made available in the first days of disclosure of the service, in January. The change was made after the bank’s website went down on January 25, due to the high volume of hits.

Most of the money that began to be released by the Central Bank was forgotten by individuals, not companies. Of the 27.9 million beneficiaries who will be able to access the amounts in the first stage of payments, 26 million are CPFs and 1.9 million are CNPJs holders.

CHECK THE STEP BY STEP TO REDEEM THE MONEY

1) Check if you have receivables

Visit the website valorareceber.bcb.gov.br

Inform the CPF and the date of birth or the CNPJ and the date of opening of the company

If there are amounts receivable, the system will inform you of a date for you to return to the site and request the available money, starting on March 7

It is not yet possible to know the amount that can be redeemed.

2) If you have forgotten money in the banks, check your Gov.br registration

A silver or gold level Gov.br registration will be required to consult the values ​​and transfer the money

The free registration is done on the website or through the Gov.br app (Google Play and App Store)

Enter your CPF, select the Term of Use options, I’m not a robot and click Continue

How to increase account security level

After accessing the gov.br account, click on the “Privacy” option and then on “Manage list of trust seals” and authorize the use of personal data

The page will show the account’s security level and the list of options to “acquire new gov.br trusts”, that is, increase security

To get silver level

For those who have biometrics already registered with Denatran, the system offers the option of validation with this data

To obtain the silver level by validating your bank details, after logging in to gov.br, go to “Seals of Reliability”, click on “Register via Internet Banking [nome do banco]” and follow the bank’s steps to access your account and increase the level of security

To get gold level

Option for those who have biometrics registered in the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) databases

3) Find out how much you have to redeem and ask for the money transfer on the scheduled date

On the day defined by the Central Bank system, return to the website valorareceber.bcb.gov.br

You will need to log into the SVR with your silver or gold level gov.br account

Access the system, discover the amount available and request the transfer, informing a Pix key

If you request the redemption without informing a Pix key, the user must be contacted by the bank where he chose to receive the money to inform the transfer details via TED or DOC. Attention: the bank will not ask for passwords

If the date is not respected, it will be necessary to return to the repechage date defined by the Central Bank

4) Get the money

Money must be deposited via Pix, TED or DOC by the bank within 12 working days