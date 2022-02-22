Central Bank plans to regulate cryptocurrencies by the end of the year

Central Bank (BC) leaders are preparing a proposal to regulate cryptocurrencies, which should be sent by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to the National Congress in the 1st quarter of 2022. The entity expects that by the end of this year digital assets are regulated.

According to an article published on Sunday (20) by NewspaperBC accelerated the planning of the issue due to the growing cases of coups. According to the Federal and Civil Police of São Paulo, investors had loss of R$ 6.5 billion in the last two years because of theft and fraud.

In addition to scammers who promise earnings far above the market, the sector is also used by criminals to launder money. Overall, the digital currency market moves around R$130 billion annually in the country. The number was evaluated by the Federal Revenue and passed on to the BC.

The regulation

Bankers interviewed by the newspaper said that the BC intends to establish cryptoassets as “investment vehicles”. That is, bitcoin and other currencies should be equated with more traditional investments such as stocks on the Stock Exchange and certificates of deposit (CDs).

If cryptocurrencies are regulated in this way, the companies that trade the assets, the so-called brokers, will need to follow rules from the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM). They would be required, for example, to have a headquarters in Brazil and keep records of the negotiations, which will serve to monitor possible crimes.

Despite wanting to regulate digital currencies, the BC does not intend to allow them to be used as a means of payment, as the government of El Salvador recently allowed.