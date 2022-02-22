Charges for rental of poles to suppliers will be gradual; companies meet tomorrow (22) with Enel – Negócios

THE Enel Ceará will continue with the billing plan for fixing equipment from state internet providers to light poles. However, the charge should not occur automatically in the month of March.

In addition, this Tuesday (22), the internet providers will meet with Enel to discuss the collection plan and clear all doubts regarding the process.

In an interview with Northeast diarythe head of Advanced Network Services at Enel Brasil, Paulo Eugênio, clarified that the concessionaire is still carrying out a census to identify how many installed equipment each company has and that it will gradually continue charging as the census progresses.

He details that the Enel team is on the streets registering and registering with photos and geographical position each equipment with the provider’s identification.

“As this census progresses, we start charging. Every month, starting in April, for example, we identify that a certain operator has so many lockers. So, we will notify this provider and say ‘look, the we found so many lockers with your identification, we would like you to confirm'”, he says.

Eugênio reinforces that the collection will happen gradually, transparently and with dialogue, in order to reduce the possible impacts on telecommunications companies.

Despite the executive stating that the deadline for the beginning of billing had not yet been communicated to the providers, the legal representative of the local operators, the lawyer Ana Aguiar, contests and reveals that the concessionaire had already implemented and defined dates for the collection.

“We have documents that prove this. The charge had already been implemented, yes”, he asks.

Legality

The Enel Brasil spokesperson also clarifies that the tariff is legal and regulated and is provided for in the contracts signed by the operators. “In fact, it is a contract negotiated and signed bilaterally, it is not an adhesion contract as some have been saying”, he points out.

About the collection not being carried out until the moment even though it was foreseen in the contract, he explains that the lack of specific information about the equipment made the invoicing unfeasible.

Paulo Eugenio Head of Advanced Network Services at Enel Brasil We are working with this census and we have identified many irregularities, situations that were not registered and were not being billed, not only for equipment, but there are many clandestine operators. So, this census gave us this view of the total situation of our network, including this view of the equipment that was not being billed”

Regarding the tariff values, Eugênio says that they are negotiated and provided for in the contract, including the multipliers of the equipment.

He explains that each point has a value and that the equipment, as it occupies an area equivalent to six points, requires a cost of six times the point’s value.

The Executive also denies that the established levels are above the range practiced by the national market.

“Within what we know, not all companies open, but our prices are not outside the normal standards”, he guarantees.

Purpose of collection

He also criticized the reference value established by Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency) and Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency) in a joint resolution.

This is because, for purposes of disagreements between the parties, the point value recommended by the regulatory authorities is R$ 3.19, readjusted by inflationary indicators.

For Eugênio, the criteria that led the entities to this amount are not clear and do not take into account the costs of operation, inspection, among others, for which the concessionaires are responsible.

“I need to inspect, see irregularities, notify, do the billing, there are mechanical efforts on the poles. You should see that there are poles that are falling, deteriorated. In many situations, this is due to the excess network that has been occupying our poles” , details.

He also recalls that the resolution is undergoing a review process and that one of the objectives is to readjust this reference value and its validity.

Paulo Eugenio Head of Advanced Network Services at Enel Brasil A single value for all companies from eight years ago can no longer serve as a reference for anything”

In addition to operating costs, Eugênio reveals that 60% of Enel’s revenue from the infrastructure sharing operation with telecommunications companies goes to the so-called low tariff, that is, it is destined to reduce the cost of electricity for the final consumer. .

Conflict of interests

Another argument from the category of internet operators affected by the start of the new charge is that there may be a certain conflict of interest.

This is because Enel Brasil is a shareholder in the broadband provider Ufinet Internacional. The entrepreneurs claim that, being one of those responsible for allowing operators to operate or not, Enel should not be able to act in the segment, even indirectly.

In response to this questioning, Eugênio pointed out that around 30 or 60 days ago, Enel sold more than 80% of its stake in Ufinet, remaining only a minority shareholder.

“If we were buying a company, this rumor could make some sense, even if it doesn’t, but in fact we are getting rid of the control of this company”, he says.

According to the executive, Ufinet basically operates in São Paulo and is not yet a major provider in the region.

understand the case

Last week, the Northeast diary reported exclusively that Enel Ceará will charge from next month a monthly fee for equipment installed on power poles.

Able to reach R$75 per pole, the tariff will significantly increase the costs of smaller providers, who estimate a readjustment of up to 70% in the value of the plans offered to the final consumer due to the new expense.

With the forecast of losing competitiveness after this correction, entrepreneurs predict bankruptcies in the sector. This Monday (21), internet providers held a protest in Fortaleza against Enel’s tariff.