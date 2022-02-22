Check out 7 main benefits of guava for your health

THE guava It is a rich source of vitamins and minerals with a high concentration of vitamins A, B and C. One of the most popular fruits in the country, it can be used in juices and sweets, such as guava. Who has never heard of the famous mixture of cheese and guava paste, traditional among the people of Minas Gerais, commonly called “romeo and juliet”?

With the properties present in guava it brings several benefits to our health and our body. However, we always emphasize that these values ​​may have different results in each individual. That’s because one organism differs from another and the benefits may vary.

For those looking for something specific, it is always best to consult a nutrition specialist. Below, we will list some benefits present in guava.

improves digestion

Because it is rich in fiber, guava acts directly in stimulating bowel movements, causing digestion to improve.

One thing that few know is that the guava peel works directly by fighting stomach acidity, that is, consuming guava with the peel brings even more benefits. It is important to clean the guava correctly before consuming it with its peel.

Regulates blood pressure and stabilizes cholesterol levels

Because it is hyperglycemic and rich in fiber, it helps control blood pressure. Its action is directly maintaining the fluidity of the blood, thanks to its concentration of fibers, which still act by regulating the sugar absorbed by our body.

This fruit is able to decrease the risks of insulin spikes and drops. But we emphasize that this fruit cannot be taken as a treatment for diabetes, but only as an aid in our diet.

Contributes to weight loss

Guava is able to provide a feeling of satiety and has low calories. It can have around 54 calories, being an option in the diet of those looking to lose weight.

A guava is able to significantly reduce hunger, due to the presence of pectin, fiber that is able to increase satiety.

Strengthens the immune system

Guava has at least three varieties, yellow, red and white. One of the most popular is red. The red guava is the richest in vitamin C, which helps to strengthen the immune system.

Studies show that guava, through its pulp, has more vitamin C than orange, for example. With strengthened immunity, our body is protected from infections caused by viruses and bacteria.

prevent cancer

Guava has antioxidant properties, as well as the presence of lycopene and polyphenols, which fight free radicals and help prevent some types of cancer, such as bowel, prostate, breast, lung and other types.

The vitamin C present in guava is also an effective antioxidant. The action of guava fighting free radicals is also very effective in preventing premature aging.

Reduces stress and improves mood

Due to the presence of magnesium in its composition, guava is a strong ally in reducing stress and makes our mood improve.

Studies point out that magnesium is very effective in removing the high stress load. In its composition, guava has about 7 mg of magnesium among other important properties such as potassium, iron, phosphorus and calcium.

Improves and preserves skin health

Due to the presence of lycopene, guava is excellent for combating premature aging of cells and, in this way, preserves the health of the skin. Lycopene is a powerful antioxidant.