Check out some habits that cause hair loss

Everyone is worried about that wad of hair that runs down the shower stall at bath time. Or at the time of routine brushing, when several strands are stuck in the comb or brush. What would be the cause of this? If your diet is healthy and the hair loss continues, it is important to look for the cause. Dr. Blossom Kochhar, President of the Blossom Kochhar Group of Companies, detailed five possible habits that cause hair lossand that’s exactly what we’re going to talk about.

Some causes for hair loss

There are several causes that can cause someone to lose their hair. Therefore, it is normal for both men and women, young people, adults and the elderly to lose some strands. There are several criteria for this and the reasons you can know below, check it out:

1- Stress

When we think too much about something or experience moments of tension on a daily basis, our entire nervous system, as well as our digestive system, goes into a state of tension. With this, an internal imbalance occurs that does not allow our body to capture the necessary nutrition from the food we are eating. Therefore, this causes hair loss and thinning of the wires.

2- Diet

Having a diet deficient in zinc, biotin and vitamin D causes hair loss. That’s why it’s important to check how your diet is going, to maintain balance and a healthy way of life.

3- Dandruff

Dandruff is another cause that seems harmless, but as it accumulates on the head and we scratch it, it weakens the hair shaft and consequently causes hair loss.

4- Age

Throughout our life, body changes become visible. And therefore, as we age, our hair strands also tend to get thinner and more brittle.

5- Weight loss

Losing weight significantly can also have an effect on your hair, as in this case, we also lose some important nutrients that cause hair to fall out.