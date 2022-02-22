Check the results of Quina 5786 and Lotofácil 2454 this Monday (21/2)

posted on 02/21/2022 19:51 / updated on 02/21/2022 20:25



Caixa Econômica Federal raffled, on Monday night (2/21), four lotteries: contests 5786 from Quina, 2454 from Lotofácil, 2278 from Lotomania and 211 from Super Sete. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, in the new Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.

Quina

Quina, with an expected prize of R$ 13.1 million, had the following numbers drawn: 04-26-36-56-60.

The number of Quina winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

super seven

With an expected prize of R$ 700 thousand, the Super Sete had the following numbers drawn:

Column 1: 4

Column 2: 6

Column 3: 7

Column 4: 7

Column 5: 0

Column 6: 9

Column 7: 4

The number of Super Seven winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

lottomania

With an expected prize of R$ 8.1 million, Lotomania presented the following numbers 01-02-18-20-27-30-31-32-38-44-52-61-65-72-73-78-80-89-90-92.

The number of Lotomania winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

lottoeasy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 1.5 million to those who hit the 15 scores, presented the following result: 01-02-04-06-08-09-10-12-15-16-20-21-23-24-25.

The number of Lotofácil winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

