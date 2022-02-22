China says rocket that will hit the moon is not from Chang’e mission

The stage of an old rocket, which is on its way to crash into the far side of the Moon, does not belong to the vehicle used to launch the Chang’e 5 T1 mission. That’s what Wang Wenbin, China’s foreign minister says. According to him, the monitoring conducted by the country shows that the upper stage related to the Chang’e 5 mission entered the Earth’s atmosphere and was completely burned.

Chang’e 5 T1 was a test mission for Chang’e 5, more ambitious and focused on collecting and returning lunar samples. “China’s aerospace endeavors are always in accordance with international law,” Wang said in response to a question about the stage of the rocket on its way to colliding with the Moon. “We are committed to ensuring the long-term sustainability of the rocket’s activities. external space, and we are ready to carry out exchanges and collaborate with all sides”, he concluded.

The object is expected to collide with the far side of the Moon in early March (Image: Reproduction/NASA)

Tracking data obtained by the United States Space Force’s 18th Space Control Squadron suggests that the object designated “2014-065B” re-entered the atmosphere in 2015, that is, a year after its launch. If, on the one hand, this supports China’s claim, the data brings even more mystery to the nature of the object, which has attracted international attention in recent months.

The issue also raises discussions about space debris and how to track it – mainly because of the risks they pose to manned and unmanned spacecraft, if collisions end up occurring. In the case of the impact, which is expected to occur in March, there are no foreseeable risks for satellites and other spacecraft that study the Moon.

How the rocket on its way to the moon was discovered

In January, astronomer Bill Gray announced that an object identified as “WE0913A” was heading on a trajectory that would put it on track to collide with the Moon on March 4. Initially, he associated the object with a Falcon 9 rocket, launched by SpaceX in 2015. In February, Gray revised his calculations and suggested that it was something different.

Falcon 9 rocket during the launch of the DSCVR satellite, in 2014 (Image: Reproduction/SpaceX)

After further analysis of the data, he realized that the object more closely matched the upper stage of a Long March 3C rocket used in the launch of the Chang’e-5 mission in 2014 — at the time, he described this as “circumstantial evidence.” of the nature of the object. The description of the object’s identity was supported by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL).

According to the Center for Near Earth Object Studies at JPL, WE0913A was likely the rocket booster that launched the Chang’e 5 T1 mission. Subsequently, spectral analyzes conducted by students at the University of Arizona appeared to confirm that, in fact, the object appeared to be from the China mission.

If, in fact, the object does belong to China, it indicates the scale of the challenges involved in monitoring objects in deep space — in his publications on WE0913A, Gray stated that monitoring the garbage in deep space is not a major concern, since that the United States Space Force works with tracking objects in lower orbits.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Via: SpaceNews