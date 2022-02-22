Colombian Justice Decriminalizes Abortion Up To 24 Weeks Of Pregnancy | World

Colombia’s highest court on Monday decriminalized abortion in the first 24 weeks of pregnancy, an unprecedented decision in the Catholic-majority country.

With the sentence of the Constitutional Court, women will be able to decide on the termination of pregnancy for any reason until the sixth month of pregnancy, without being punished for it.

Until now, abortion was only permitted in the case of rape, if the mother’s health was at risk or when the fetus had a malformation that jeopardized his survival of 54 months in prison.

From now on, the “conduct of abortion will only be punishable when it is performed after the 24th week of pregnancy”, the court said. After the six months of pregnancy, the conditions previously set by the court are in effect, the judges explained.

Hundreds of protesters for and against the decision rallied outside the courthouse in Bogotá. “After the right to vote, this is the most important historical achievement for the life, autonomy and full and equal fulfillment of women,” the mayor of the capital, Claudia López, posted on Twitter.

The country became the fifth in Latin America to make access to abortion more flexible, which is allowed in Argentina, Uruguay, Cuba and Guyana. In Mexico, up to 12 weeks is allowed in some regions.

“Colombia is at the forefront of reproductive rights, both regionally and globally,” lawyer Catalina Martínez, from the Just Cause movement, which has raised the unconstitutionality of the crime of abortion and whose arguments were studied by the high court, told AFP.

