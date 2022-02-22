Columnist sees Botafogo with chances of repeating current Palmeiras after ‘hat’ at Corinthians: ‘Luís Castro could be Dudu’

The “hat” Botafogo at Corinthians for the hiring of coach Luís Castro – not yet made official – continues to generate debate. In his blog at “UOL”, journalist Luis Augusto Menon believes that the feat can make Glorioso repeat the performance of Palmeiras, current two-time Libertadores champion.

Menon compared the “hat” applied by Botafogo to Corinthians to what Palmeiras did on rivals São Paulo and Corinthians when they hired Dudu in 2015. The striker is the main name in these recent victorious years of Alviverde.

“(Dudu’s hiring) It was the beginning of Palmeiras’ recovery, which had escaped a new relegation the previous year. Self-esteem returned and Alexandre Mattos started to have idol status. Now, it’s up to Botafogo. The club beat Corinthians, which is in Libertadores, in the dispute for Luís Castro. Botafogo is in the game. And the crowd can be proud“, wrote Meno.

The journalist praised John Textor’s ideas and stated that the money invested by the American in Botafogo is valid.

“It’s no use saying that it’s not Botafogo but John Textor. The club made an option for the SAF. A valid option, within the law and there is nothing to complain about. Other clubs used other people’s money less clearly: Kia, Hicks, Crefisa… Textor, in addition to money, has ideas. He is enthusiastic about the formation of the club league and a style of play that he considers possible to implement with Luis Castro and not with Enderson Moreira. The path is set,” he said.