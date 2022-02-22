Competitor makes fun of the situation of Americanas (AMER3); Retailer’s e-commerce systems remain offline

The intern never rests. Casas Bahia, controlled by Via (VIIA3), made fun of the situation of competitor Americanas (AMER3), which has had its e-commerce platforms offline since Sunday.

In its app, Casas Bahia decided to announce a promotion with the phrase “Caiu lá?”. The message remained on the air for some time before being withdrawn, accompanied by an apology.

Customers who have the company’s application on their cell phones received a notification at 5:20 pm with the following content: “Here the drop is only in prices! MI-LHA-RES of products with up to R$ 2,000 OFF + 10x without interest.”

The message ended with the hashtag #LaughingWithRespect.

System invasion took Americanas off the air

The actions of American Stores (AMER3) closed yesterday down 6.6% yesterday after the company took down its e-commerce system in response to an apparent breach of its servers. The paper stood out among the biggest drops on the Ibovespa on Monday.

The episode interrupts a moment of recovery for the shares of Lojas Americanas. From the beginning of the year until Friday’s session, AMER3 accumulated a high of 9.3%.

The problem was detected on Saturday and access to the website was voluntarily interrupted by the company in the early hours of yesterday. The www.americanas.com.br and www.submarino.com.br domains are back online, but with a message informing them that their systems are still inoperative while the company makes efforts to restore them safely.

What does the Americans say?

In a statement, the company said it had “proactively” suspended its online operations and triggered its response protocols to the apparent intrusion as soon as it identified it.

“The company works with technical and specialist resources to assess the extent of the event and safely normalize the e-commerce as soon as possible,” the note reads.

The downfall of websites affects not only Americanas and Submarino, but a whole network of shopkeepers who use their marketplaces to sell your products.

Americanas has not released any forecast for the resumption of its e-commerce.

The episode did not affect the retailer’s physical stores, which continue to operate normally.

most recent victim

If confirmed the invasion of the system by hackers, Lojas Americanas will be just the latest victim of a series of attacks on the servers of companies listed on the stock exchange.

Last year, Porto Seguro, CVC, Lojas Renner and JBS were among the targets of this type of invasion.

dangerous joke

For Jaime Troiano, president of TroianoBranding, the Via banner plays with a serious situation and that it itself will be exposed in the future.

“The message can be humorous – but destructive and aggressive against a competitor, no”, says Troiano. “Everyone is subject to this kind of digital problem. And you can’t gloat over your competitor. It’s a level of civility you need.”

In a statement, Via stated: “The company and its brands are solidary and attentive to the themes of the sector. push in question, inappropriate, does not reflect the position of the company. We apologize for the error, which was corrected as soon as it was detected and impacted a tiny 0.001% user base of the branded app.”

*With information from Estadão Content.