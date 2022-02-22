Computer Exam | Solar Orbiter captures never-before-seen image of giant eruption on the Sun

The Sun is a variable star whose energy flow changes regularly, in cycles of approximately 11 years, in which it alternates between periods of low activity and phases of higher intensity. Currently, the star is approaching a minimum period of activity, but it still has some surprises up its sleeve, such as a giant solar flare that happened on February 15th. Scientists reveal that the explosion took place on the far side of Earth, posing no danger to the planet’s infrastructure and that they were able to identify it with a photograph captured by Solar Orbiter.

The eruption consisted of the massive ejection of glowing gases that followed the lines of the magnetic fields. If it happened on the side of the Sun facing the Earth, it could cause problems in electronic communications, in navigation systems and even eventually in the electrical supply infrastructure of parts of the planet, explains the NewAtlas.

Solar Orbiter’s Full Sun Imager (FSI), operated jointly by NASA and ESA, managed, in a single image, to capture the gigantic eruption and a plan of the Sun’s complete disk, in an unprecedented photograph that portrayed the event in its entirety. The FSI operates in the extreme ultraviolet spectrum, managing to be ‘looking’ at the Sun and at the solar corona and atmosphere at the same time.

The probe is on a path of approach to the Sun and must pass at the closest point at 44.9 million kilometers to study the solar polar regions.

The researchers intend to use these images from Solar Orbiter, together with information from other devices such as SOHO, Parker Solar Probe and the BepiColombo mission to better understand how to protect Earth from the effects of these types of events.