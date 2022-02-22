Copa do Brasil: first phase starts with 80 teams, eight of them champions; see clashes | Brazil’s Cup

Known as the most democratic competition in Brazilian football, the Copa do Brasil starts its 2022 edition this week with 92 clubs in dispute – from all regions of the country, from Series A to D and even “without division”. In this first phase, there will be 80 teams divided into 40 single-game clashes . The visitors have the advantage of qualifying with a draw.

The tournament officially opens this Tuesday, at 4:30 pm, with Lagarto-SE x Figueirense, at the Barretão stadium. At night, they face URT-MG x Avaí, at 19:00, at Zama Maciel, and Cascavel-PR x Ponte Preta, at 21:30, at the Olímpico Regional.

In total, 17 matches will be played between this Tuesday and Thursday – another 23 will be next week. Biggest champion of the Copa do Brasil, with six titles, Cruzeiro debuts fourthat 9:30 pm, visiting Sergipe, in Batistão. Other clubs that have already lifted the cup and are playing in the first phase are: Criciúma, Grêmio, Internacional, Sport, Juventude, Santos and Vasco.

Of the 80 teams in action at the beginning, the state of São Paulo has the largest representation, with nine teams. Then come Paraná, with six, and Rio de Janeiro and Rio Grande do Sul, with five (see full list of participants at the end).

The teams that come into action at this first moment were classified by state, selective held in local federations and also by the CBF ranking.. In this last criterion, Santos, Goiás, Vitória, Coritiba, Ponte Preta, Paraná, Guarani, Criciúma, Brasil de Pelotas and Oeste benefited.

The 12 who will enter the third phase are the regional champions do Norte (Remo) and Nordeste (Bahia), from Série B (Botafogo), and the classifieds for the next Libertadores: Athletico (South American champion), Atlético-MG (Brazilian champion and last Copa do Brasil champion), Palmeiras (Libertadores champion) and the best placed in Serie A from second place – Flamengo, Fortaleza, Corinthians, Bragantino, Fluminense and América-MG.

For participation in the first phase, each club receives value according to the group to which it belongs. There are three blocks, taking into account recent performance and the National Ranking of Clubs. The amounts are R$ 620 thousand, R$ 1.09 million and R$ 1.27 million.

The passage to the second phase also guarantees awards according to the respective block. The values ​​are higher: from R$ 750 thousand, R$ 1.19 million and 1.5 million. Upon reaching the third stage, the prize pool is the same for everyone, R$ 1.9 million.

The division with equal values ​​follows in the octaves, quarters, semifinals and final, with gradual increase. The total amount can reach almost R$ 80 million for the champion.

First round matches (Brasilia time)

Lagarto-SE x Figueirense, at 16:30, in Barretão

URT-MG x Avai, at 7pm, at Zama Maciel

Cascavel x Ponte Preta, at 21:30, at the Regional Olympic

Tuntum-MA x Volta Redonda, at 15:30, at Rafael Seabra

ASA vs Cuiabá, at 7pm, at Coaracy Fonseca

Salgueiro vs Santos, at 7pm, at Cornélio de Barros

Azuriz-PR x Botafogo-SP, at 7pm, at Os Pioneiros stadium

Glória-RS vs Brasil de Pelotas, at 8pm, at Altos da Glória

Tocantinópolis x Náutico, at 8:30 pm, at João Ribeiro

Sergipe vs Cruzeiro, at 21:30, in Batistão

Atlético de Alagoinhas-BA x CSA, at 21:30, at Antônio Carneiro

Humaitá vs Brasiliense, at 10 pm, in Floresta

Fluminense-PI x Oeste, at 15:30, in Albertão

Nova Iguaçu vs Criciúma, at 3:30 pm, at Jânio Moraes

São Raimundo-AM x Manaus, at 16:30, at Ismael Benigno

Bahia de Feira x Coritiba, at 7pm, at Arena Cajueiro

Campinense vs São Paulo, at 9:30 pm, at Amigao

Icasa vs Tombense, at 15:30, at Inaldão

Marica-RJ vs Guarani, at 4pm, at Elcyr Resende

Moto Club-MA x Chapecoense, at 7pm, at Castelão

Pouso Alegre vs Paraná, at 7pm, at Manduzão

Sousa vs Goiás, at 21:30, in Marizão

Mirassol x Grêmio, at 21:30, at José Maria de Campos Maia

Tuna Luso-PA x Novorizontino, at 15:30, at Curuzu

Ceilândia vs Londrina, at 15:30, at Abadião

Worker-MT x Sampaio Corrêa, at 16:30, at Dito Souza

Real Noroeste-ES vs Operário-PR, at 7pm, at José Olimpio da Rocha

Porto Velho x Juventude, at 7pm, at Aluizio Fereira

Altos-PI x Sport, at 7pm, at Lindolfo Monteiro

São Raimundo-RR vs Ceará, at 7pm, at Canarinho

Rio Branco vs Vila Nova, at 8pm, at Arena Acreana

Grêmio Anápolis-GO x Juazeirense-BA, at 20:30, at Jonas Duarte

Train-AP x Paysandu, at 20:30, at Zerão

Costa Rica-MS vs ABC, at 9pm, in Laertão

Ferroviária-SP x Vasco, at 21:30, at Fonte Luminosa

Portuguesa-RJ x CRB, at 21:30, at Luso Brasileiro

Nova Venecia-ES x Ferroviário-CE, at 15:30, at Zenor Rocha

União-MT x Atlético-GO, at 7pm, at Luthero Lopes

Castanhal-PA x Vitória, at 20:30, in Baenão

Globo-RN x Internacional, at 9:30 pm, at Manoel Barretto

Qualified directly to the third stage

Atlético-MG (at Libertadores 2022 – Brazilian and Copa do Brasil champions) Flamengo (in Libertadores 2022 – 2nd in Serie A) strength (in Libertadores 2022 – 4th in Serie A) Corinthians (in Libertadores 2022 – 5th in Serie A) Bragantino (in Libertadores 2022 – 6th in Serie A) Fluminense (in Libertadores 2022 – 7th in Serie A) America-MG (in Libertadores 2022 – 8th in Serie A) palm trees (in Libertadores 2022 – 3rd in Série A and champion of Libertadores 2021) athletic (at Libertadores 2022 – South American champion) Botafogo (Series B champion) Bahia (Northeast Cup champion) rowing (Green Cup champion)

Clubs in the first phase (division by state)

acre (2): Rio Branco (state champion) and Humaitá (state vice)

Alagoas (3): CSA (state champion), CRB (state vice) and ASA (Alagoas Cup champion)

Amapá (1): Train (state champion)

Amazon (2): Manaus (state champion) and São Raimundo (state runner-up)

Bahia (4): Atlético de Alagoinhas (state champion), Bahia de Feira (state vice), Juazeirense (3rd in the state) and Vitória (vacancy by CBF ranking)

Ceará (3): Ceará (state vice), Ferroviário (champion of the 1st phase of the State) and Icasa (champion of the Fares Lopes Cup)

Federal District (2): Brasiliense (state champion) and Ceilândia (state vice)

Holy Spirit (2): Real Noroeste (state champion) and Nova Venécia (Espirito Santo Cup champion)

Goiás (4): Grêmio Anápolis (state champion), Vila Nova (state vice), Atlético-GO (3rd in the State) and Goiás (vacancy by CBF ranking)

Maranhao (3): Sampaio Corrêa (state champion), Moto Club (state vice) and Tuntum (FMF Cup champion)

Mato Grosso (3): Cuiabá (state champion), CEOV (state vice) and União Rondonópolis (FMF Cup champion)

Mato Grosso do Sul (1): Costa Rica (state champion)

Minas Gerais (4): Tombense (3rd in the State), Cruzeiro (4th in the State), Pouso Alegre (Inconfidência Trophy champion) and URT (Inconfidência Trophy runner-up)

Pará (3): Paysandu (state champion), Tuna Luso (state vice) and Castanhal (4th in the state)

Paraíba (2): Campinense (state champion) and Sousa (state vice)

Paraná (6): Londrina (state champion), Cascavel (state runner-up), Operário (3rd in the State), Azuriz (5th in the State), Coritba (vacancy by CBF ranking) and Paraná (vacancy by CBF ranking)

Pernambuco (3): Náutico (state champion), Sport (state vice) and Salgueiro (3rd in the State)

Piauí (2): Altos (state champion) and Fluminense-PI (state vice)

Rio de Janeiro (5): Portuguesa-RJ (3rd in the State), Volta Redonda (4th in the State), Vasco (Rio Cup champion), Nova Iguaçu (7th in the State) and Maricá* (Rio Cup runner-up)

Rio Grande do Norte (2): Globo (state champion) and ABC (state runner-up)

Rio Grande do Sul (5): Grêmio (state champion), Internacional (state runner-up), Juventude (3rd in the State), Glória (FGF Cup champion) and Brasil de Pelotas (vacancy by CBF ranking)

Rondônia (1): Porto Velho (state champion)

Roraima (1): São Raimundo-RR (state champion)

Santa Catarina (4): Avaí (state champion), Chapecoense (state runner-up), Figueirense (Santa Catarina Cup champion) and Criciúma (vacancy by CBF ranking)

Sao Paulo (9): São Paulo (state champion), Mirassol (4th in the State), Ferroviária (6th in the State), Novorizontino (champion of the Interior Trophy), Botafogo-SP (runner-up in the Copa Paulista), Santos (vacancy by CBF ranking), Ponte Preta (vacancy by CBF ranking), Guarani (vacancy by CBF ranking) and Oeste (vacancy by CBF ranking)

Sergipe (2): Sergipe (state champion) and Lagarto (state vice)