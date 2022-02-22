Corinthians loses option in midfield for Paulistão’s next games

Timão has not lost for four matches and is in first place in Group A of the Campeonato Paulista, four ahead of Guarani, vice-leader.

On Monday afternoon (21st), the Corinthians had a confirmed drop in the re-presentation of the cast at CT Joaquim Grava, two days after the 1-1 draw against Botafogo de Ribeirão Preto, for the Paulista Championship. The steering wheel Xavier was examined and had an injury to his left thigh detected. Timão did not give a deadline for the recovery.

In Ribeirão Preto, Xavier came on in the 18th minute of the second half, replacing Roni, and left the field feeling pain after the final whistle. With that, the interim coach Fernando Lázaro loses another option for the midfield, a sector that recently lost Gabriel, now an Internacional player.

This midweek, Corinthians will only train, aiming for the duel next Sunday (27) for the Paulista Championship. The team faces RB Bragantino, a Serie A team that was runner-up in the Copa Sudamericana in 2021. In the state competition, Massa Bruta leads Group D, with a seven-point difference to vice-leader Santos.

Corinthians continues without agreeing with a coach

The arm wrestling with Botafogo by the Portuguese Luís Castro was won, by all indications, by the carioca team. Names were offered to Timão, as was the case of Argentine Juan Antonio Pizzi, who recently spent time with Racing. Under the command of Fernando Lázaro, Corinthians accumulates three wins and a draw in 2022.