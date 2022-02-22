Corinthians performs again, and Xavier has a confirmed muscle injury | Corinthians

After enjoying the Sunday off, the Corinthians squad performed at CT Joaquim Grava on Monday afternoon and began preparing for the duel against Red Bull Bragantino, Sunday, at 11 am, in a game for the ninth round of the first phase. of the state.

The defensive midfielder Xavier, who left with pain in his left thigh, drew 1-1 with Botafogo-SP in Ribeirão Preto, had a confirmed muscle injury. He had entered the second leg and played his first few minutes of the season.

Fernando Lázaro led a collective work in a small space. The players were divided into three teams: one waited on the opposite side while the other two aimed to either score the goal or pass the ball halfway across the pitch and start the attack on the opposite side.

The players who started last Saturday’s match (19), against Botafogo-SP, only participated in the warm-up on the lawn and returned to the inner part of the CT for regenerative activities. The team returns to training on Tuesday.

