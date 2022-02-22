Cosan (CSAN3) terminates agreement with Porto Seguro (PSSA3) for mobility company; balance sheets and more market highlights

This Tuesday’s (22) corporate news highlights the holding of a general shareholders’ meeting on the proposed privatization of Eletrobras (ELET3;ELET6), at 2 pm.

3R Petroleum (RRRP3), Modal (MODL11), BRF (BRFS3), Eternit (ETER3), Nubank (NUBR33), Localiza (RENT3), Raia Drogasil (RADL3) and Telefônica (VIVT3) release results this Tuesday, after closing market.

Assaí (ASAI3) recorded a 76% increase in net income for the fourth quarter of 2021, which totaled R$ 527 million.

Braskem (BRKM5), in turn, recorded a 1% drop in chemical sales in Brazil in the fourth quarter of 2021 (4Q21).

Cosan (CSAN3) and Porto Seguro (PSSA3) ended negotiations for the potential formation of the joint venture to act in mobility, called “Mobitech”.

TIM (TIMS3), Telefônica (VIVT3) and Claro signed with Cade the commitments assumed in the purchase of the assets of Oi Móvel.

Check out the highlights:

Cosan signed yesterday (21) the rescission of the Investment Agreement entered into with Porto Seguro Serviços, a subsidiary of Porto Seguro (PSSA3), thus ending all negotiations for the potential formation of the joint venture to operate in mobility, called ” Mobitech”.

The Extraordinary General Meeting (AGE) of Eletrobras (ELET3;ELET6) is scheduled for this Tuesday to resolve on the privatization of the company.

The retailer Assaí (ASAI3) recorded a 76% increase in net income for the fourth quarter of 2021, which totaled R$527 million, driven by tax credits.

According to the company, credits of R$ 241 million were recognized referring to investment subsidies, which, as provided for by law, are excluded from the calculation basis of IRPJ and CSLL of the amount constituted in the tax incentive reserve (R$ 709 million) .

JSL (JSLG3) reported net income of R$54.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 (4Q21). The result represents a growth of 77% compared to the same period in 2020.

Blau (BLAU3) reported net income of R$44 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 (4Q21). The result represents a reduction of 41% compared to the same period in 2020. In the year, the pharmaceutical company made a profit of R$ 324 million, a growth of 27% compared to 2020.

Love life (MOVI3) posted a net income of R$276.7 million in its fourth quarter balance sheet, a performance 99.5% higher than reported a year earlier.

The developer and builder Miter (MTRE3) reported a 44.5% drop in net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020, from R$22.559 million to R$12.51 million, the company said in the evening. this Monday (21).

Inter Bank (BIDI11)

Banco Inter reported an accounting net income of BRL 6.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 (4Q21), 67.1% lower than that recorded in the same stage of 2020.

Adjusted net income totaled R$20.2 million in 4Q21, an increase of 4.2% compared to 4Q20.

In the year 2021, the accounting profit was R$ 64.7 million, up 1,059.8% in the annual comparison, while the adjusted profit rose 1,307.8%, to R$ 78.5 million.

Total revenues reached R$1.1 billion in 4Q21 and R$3.2 billion in 2021, up 131% when comparing 2020 and 2021 and 31.2% when comparing 3Q21 and 4Q21.

Gross income from financial intermediation before PDD (NII), comprising income from credit operations, net of funding costs, plus financial income, reached R$560 million between October and December 2021, an increase of 123%.

Braskem (BRKM5) recorded sales of 801,792 thousand tons of chemicals in Brazil in the fourth quarter of 2021 (4Q21), down 1% year-on-year.

Exports, on the other hand, totaled 130,600 tons between October and December of last year, an increase of 4% compared to the same period in 2020.

The Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) published yesterday (21) the Concentration Control Agreement (ACC) for the sale of Oi Móvel to TIM (TIMS3), Telefônica (VIVT3) and Claro.

The agreement defines the commitments assumed by the four telecoms before CADE, which seeks to preserve the conditions of competition in the relevant markets affected by the operation, in line with the general principles of defense of competition.

The ACC lists the “remedies” (conditioning measures), establishes the details, criteria for application and deadlines for compliance. In addition, it lists the requirements that the “trustee” (third party), to be appointed to monitor the fulfillment of the attributions, must have.

Espadrilles (ALPA4)

Alpargatas confirmed that there were no casualties or damage to people as a result of the fire that started this morning at the premises of one of its factories, located in the city of Santa Rita, state of Paraíba.

Aliansce Sonae (ALSO3)

Aliansce Sonae approved the 5th issue of simple, non-convertible debentures, in up to two series, for public distribution, with restricted distribution efforts, in the total amount of R$500 million.

Alupar (ALUP11) informed that its subsidiary Empresa Sudeste de Transmissão de Energia (ESTE), in which it indirectly holds 50.02% of the total share capital, obtained on February 18, 2022, from the National Electric System Operator –ONS, the Term Release of Revenue – TLR, which authorizes the receipt of revenue from February 9, 2022, due to the availability of transmission facilities for the National Interconnected System – SIN, according to the schedule of the National Electric Energy Agency – ANEEL.

With this release from the ONS, an Allowed Annual Revenue (RAP) of R$ 123.6 million will be added for the 2021_2022 cycle. The project is located in the states of Minas Gerais and Espírito Santo and consists of the implementation of the 500 kV transmission line Mesquita -João Neiva 2, with 236 km in length, and in the João Neiva 2 substation, 500/345 kV.

The investment in the facilities to be unitized will be approximately R$ 495.4 million (RAP/CAPEX ratio: 25%). Additionally, the amount of R$ 107.9 million, referring to net financial expenses during the construction period, was capitalized, thus totaling the total investment of the project to be unitized of R$ 603.3 million.

Hermes Pardini (PARD3)

The Hermes Pardini laboratory approved the acquisition, by the company, of certain physical assets of the company DaVita HealthCare, corresponding to the right to use 10 units in the state of São Paulo, including their improvements, equipment installed for operation, and for the performance of clinical analyses, image, among others and its furniture, being excluded any brand of the DaVita Group, nor accreditation and customer contracts.

The acquisition of the Assets will occur through the purchase, by the company, of the entire equity interest belonging to the company controlled by DaVita Serviços Médico, which will hold the entirety of the Assets until the closing date of the transaction.

Banestes (BEES3)

Banestes (BEES3) recorded net income of R$76 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 (4Q21), an amount 22.7% higher than that recorded in 4Q20.

BRB (BSLI4; BSLI3) said it is looking for interested parties to buy its portfolio of R$1.2 billion in non-performing loans.

