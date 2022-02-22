Couple eats 12 hamburgers and runs away without paying more than BRL 1,200

Couple cheats in challenge, eats 12 hamburgers and runs away without paying more than R$ 1,200 (photo: reproduction) A couple ended up on the run from police in the UK after eating 12 hamburgers in a restaurant and refusing to pay.

The two customers went to the Bite Me Burguer restaurant in Marlborough, intending to participate in a challenge offered by the establishment. The “Hamburger Challenge” offers a free snack if the customer manages to eat 12 hamburgers in less than six minutes.

However, to participate in the challenge it is necessary to schedule. When warned, customers still ordered the 12 snacks. However, when they finished eating, the couple refused to pay for what they consumed. The restaurant owner told the Daily Mail that the customers’ debt is £174.

“These people said they wanted to do the challenge, but it was Saturday night, we were very busy and we didn’t have the staff and time for it. So we said that unfortunately they couldn’t participate. Even so, they still ordered 12 burgers and said that wanted to do the challenge. We explained that ‘sorry, that won’t be possible’, said Simon Wetton.

However, they still asked for the snacks and, in the end, said that they would not pay because they had completed the challenge. When the restaurant said they would have to pay, they ran away.

In addition, the owner of the restaurant said that, from the CCTV footage, it is possible to see that they did not eat the hamburgers in less than six minutes. “By chance, I could see from CCTV footage that it’s clear they didn’t eat the hamburgers in six minutes, even though it wasn’t arranged,” he explained.