Covid-19: Why do some people resist infection more than others? | coronavirus

The French Nathalie Lidgi-Guigui is a researcher in a physics laboratory at the Sorbonne, in the Paris region. Specialist in nanomaterials, she takes the suburban train to work every day, has not joined the home office and has not stopped going to restaurants.

Married, and with two children at school, the whole family had been infected by the virus before. The Frenchwoman’s tests, however, were always negative. Nathalie also believes that she may have contracted Covid-19 in January, in 2020, when there were no tests, masks or other types of care to prevent transmission.

But today, it is already known that humoral immunity, that of antibodies, provided by natural infection, is short-lived. “About a year later, I took a test to see if I had caught it, but it came back negative, I had no antibodies,” he says.

During the year 2021, before and after getting vaccinated with the three doses, Nathalie never needed to test herself either.

“I’m careful, I don’t have lunch at the company’s restaurant, I prefer to eat alone, but that doesn’t stop me from going to the restaurant with my family. I take the train every day, I wear a mask, I try to open the window, but I don’t live closed at home,” she says. Nathalie tested positive for Covid-19 just a few days ago, after almost two years of a pandemic, and had mild symptoms.

Cases like Nathalie’s are not isolated. During the health crisis, stories of people living with infected people and not having a positive test became common.

What does science know about these lucky ones, who resist infection better or are asymptomatic? In early January, a study published by a group of researchers at Imperial College London showed that the higher the level of T cells that had been stimulated by different types of coronaviruses, which cause colds, the less likely you were to contract SARS- CoV-2.

Genetics can be decisive

RFI Brasil talked about this issue with scientist Laurent Abel, director of research at Inserm (Instituto de Pesquisas Médicas de France) and co-director of the Laboratory of Human Genetics of Infectious Diseases at the French Institute Imagine, which studies the genetic predisposition linked to severe forms. of Covid-19. The team’s goal is to identify the main human genes that create resistance or that control the response to infection generated by different microbes.

According to him, Most people will not escape contamination in high-risk situations, but others will eliminate the virus before it enters cells..

“This is a phenomenon that has already been described in other contagious diseases. Probably the most representative is resistance to HIV infection”, he exemplifies.

In the 1990s, researchers identified individuals who, even with risky behavior, with multiple partners, including positive ones, did not contract the disease. This resistance is linked to the mutation of a gene, CCR5, one of the main HIV receptors, which blocked or prevented the entry of the virus into cells.

Regarding resistance to Covid, says the French researcher, “there are observations that suggest a phenomenon similar to what happened with HIV”.

“It is something that we are looking for, but for now there are no major discoveries in this regard, such as a genetic mutation or a molecule essential for the entry of the virus”, he explains.

According to the French geneticist, one of the difficulties of the study is precisely to identify individuals who are in fact resistant, since SARS-CoV-2 causes many asymptomatic infections. In addition, participants cannot be vaccinated and must take few precautions to avoid infections. “These are people who are not protected by an immunizing agent and who, despite this, are not contaminated. These are the people who should be studied, as a priority,” he declares.

Currently, an international consortium formed by groups of several scientists contributes with data on potentially resistant people. Then, the team from the laboratory where Laurent Abel works gathers the data from these patients and analyzes the patients’ genome in search of possible mutations.

In addition to studies on resistance to infection, still ongoing, researchers already have results on what could make some people, without risk factors, prone to severe forms that require ICU admission and increase the risk of death.

In the studies carried out by the French team, the researchers found that some patients who developed severe forms of Covid-19 had genetic mutations that acted in the circuit of the so-called Interferon 1 – a type of protein produced directly by the immune system in the first days of infection. Its role is to limit the replication and spread of the virus.

This factor, according to Laurent Abel, would explain why young people, without comorbidities, died or became very sick. This defect mainly affects men, as this genetic anomaly is linked to the male chromosome.

In the second step, the scientists sought to understand whether some patients produced antibodies against the protein, in an autoimmune process. Laurent Abel’s team then found that about 15% of severe cases are triggered by these autoantibodies, which are common in the elderly, who are already at high risk for severe forms.

Therefore, one of the objectives of the program, called Coviferon, is to develop a test available in the laboratory to detect these autoantibodies. “This information would change the actions in terms of treatment”, he explains.