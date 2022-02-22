Creation of a new tax makes it difficult to approve a bill on fuels

Leaders of the largest benches in the Federal Senate showed dissatisfaction with the opinion of Jean Paul Prates (PT-RN) on Bill 1.472/2021. The text, scheduled to be voted on next week, creates the Fuel Price Stabilization Fund, as it seeks to reduce the average price spent by Brazilians on cooking gas, gasoline, diesel and ethanol.

Defending the merits of the matter, the senators sought out the proposal’s rapporteur to question him about the maintenance of an item considered controversial and capable of removing the necessary support for the approval of the matter. It is about the creation of what would be a new tax: the Export Tax on Crude Oil.

The measure is seen by most senators as “problematic and unconstitutional”.

In an attempt to get around the problem, party leaders introduced amendments to suppress the creation of yet another tax from the wording. Despite pressure from fellow parliamentarians, Jean Paul Prates proved unyielding and rejected all suggestions that sought to overturn the tax.

“Guillotine”

By rejecting the amendments, the PT argued that the tax will serve as a source to supply the compensation account to be created in order to soften the “guillotine” of rising prices of gasoline, diesel and cooking gas, by the state-owned company. .

“The current formally adopted Import Parity Price (PPI) methodology, which theoretically automatically passes on to consumers the rise in oil prices and exchange devaluation, is a guillotine that, with an almost monthly frequency, cuts the budget of families and revenue from self-employed cargo and passenger transport workers”, explains the senator.

To the metropolises senators representing numerous benches in the House expressed concern about the “stubbornness” of the rapporteur. The bet is that, if not removed from the idea, the PT senator from Rio Grande do Norte will jeopardize the approval of the matter in plenary.

MDB leader is against

Author of four amendments to the report, the senator and leader of the MDB, Eduardo Braga (AM), expressed his opposition to the maintenance of the new type of taxation in the project. For the emedebista, there is no way to guarantee that the resources collected from the tax will be effectively used to reduce the price of fuel.

“The time has passed when it was thought to solve the problems of our economy by simply increasing the tax burden. The most likely thing is that the activities will be harmed by the Export Tax without any benefit to consumers, even because it is unconstitutional to link tax revenue to an organ, fund or expense”, criticizes the representative of the largest bench in the House, with 16 senators.

PSD and PL endorse criticism

The second largest bench in the Senate (11 representatives) is also convinced that the measure faces legal obstacles. “We raise that the export tax on oil can be considered unconstitutional, because there is a linkage of revenue to the Stabilization Program. We are convinced of this issue and we try to convince the rapporteur”, emphasized PSD leader Nelsinho Trad (MS), to the report.

Trad argues that the new taxation will constitute a “risk to the country’s investments in the area of ​​exploration and production”. “The tax would also not compensate for what is needed to mitigate the impact on fuel prices. According to a survey by the IBP (Instituto Brasileiro do Petróleo), in 2021, R$ 113 billion would be needed to maintain the value of fuels at the level of December 2020 ”, he explained.

With six senators, the Liberal Party (PL) is another that also signals that it will not vote in favor of the matter as it stands. For the leader of the PL, senator Carlos Portinho (RJ), it is also necessary to exclude the new tax from the project.

“I am in favor of Jean Paul’s proposal to exclude the export tax. I am in favor of creating a fund, I am in favor of a stock policy, I am in favor of revising the exchange rate policy, which may solve part of the problem”, said the liberal.

understand the proposal

The subject of discussions that have dragged on since last year, PL 1,472/2020 provides for the creation of a fuel price stabilization fund, in addition to instituting an export tax on oil. The article is authored by Senator Rogério Carvalho (PT-SE).

The project is, in short, the creation of a kind of “savings” for the amortization of prices, which will help to contain the rise of fuel in the national market and minimize the impacts of the import parity price policy (PPI), by Petrobras. .

According to the proposal, the export tax rate will vary according to the price of a barrel of oil on the international market and will only be levied when the price exceeds US$ 45 per barrel. That is, up to this amount, the operations will be tax free.

For prices above this value, the rate would be at least 2.5%, and could reach up to 20% if the quotation exceeds US$ 100, a scenario similar to the current situation.

In the proposal, the PT exempted from paying the tax oil and gas fields with “marginal economy”, that is, little profitable, according to the definition regulated by the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP).

regulation

Also according to the article, each type of fuel (diesel, gasoline, gas, ethanol) would have its separate subsidy account. The new text also establishes that the rules are later regulated by the Executive, which must create price transparency mechanisms to ensure that the benefits are passed on to the consumer.

According to the text, the Executive Branch “may change the rates of the Export Tax levied on crude oil”, within the limits established in the project, in addition to establishing different tax rates”.