Cryptos Today: Bitcoin Extends Losses and Hits $36K, XRP and ADA Plunge, Russia Advances Plan to Recognize Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin (BTC) continues the week’s losses and hits $37,237 this morning, down 4.5%, amid growing fears of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine. During the night, the cryptocurrency even touched the region of US$ 36 thousand, erasing the gains of the month of February.

Meanwhile, the Russian government is working to settle differences with the country’s central bank regarding the recognition of cryptocurrencies as investment vehicles. In a note released yesterday, the Ministry of Finance said the Bank of Russia’s objections to crypto regulation “will be considered in future work on this bill without contradicting the ministry’s approach.”

According to Rodrigo Borges, cryptoassets analyst at OHM Research, in an interview on Crypto+ last week, Russia may use cryptocurrencies as a means of circumventing sanctions arising from a conflict in Ukraine.

Second largest digital asset by market cap, Ethereum (ETH) follows the movement and plunges even stronger, with a 6.2% decline in the last 24 hours. Other cryptocurrencies in the top 10, however, yield even more, as is the case with XRP (XRP) and Cardano (ADA), which depreciate by around 12%.

One of the biggest rises in the last year, Solana (SOL) also drops sharply and goes to $84, a level considered an important support (a zone with a lot of buying interest) for investors with an eye on the long term – as long as Bitcoin doesn’t fall further and bring the market along once more.

According to experts, the scenario is still a reflection of the global risk aversion movement due to the fear of a war in Eastern Europe.

“In a tense situation, investors will prioritize commodities like gold and crude oil over riskier equities and cryptos,” said Griffin Ardern, volatility trader at crypto asset management firm Blofin.

Gold jumped as high as $1,914 an ounce, an eight-month high, before paring gains.

“Such is the sensitivity in financial markets now that temporary confidence can quickly evaporate. That’s what we’ve seen today after what appears to be another deterioration in relations between Russia and Western powers,” wrote Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at financial services firm Hargreaves Lansdown.

No cryptocurrency in the top 100 by market cap operates in positive territory today. The worst results are from Theta Fuel (TFUEL), BitTorrentOLD (BTTOLD), Ecomi (OMI), Harmony (ONE) and Quant (QNT), which record losses between 15% and 18% in the last 24 hours.

Check out the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7 am:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) US$ 37,237.04 -4.5% Ethereum (ETH) US$ 2,553.51 -6.2% Binance Coin (BNB) US$ 361.70 -6.5% XRP (XRP) US$ 0.694271 -12.2% Cardano (ADA) US$ 0.845703 -12.4%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest drops in the last 24 hours:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) US$ 0.158773 -1.43% Ecomi (IMO) US$ 0.00428033 -16.6% Harmony (ONE) US$ 0.133208 -15.7% BitTorrentOLD (BTTOLD) US$ 0.00149758 -15.4% Quantity (QNT) US$ 105.01 -15.4%

Check out how cryptocurrency ETFs closed on the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation Hashdex NCI (HASH11) BRL 34.72 -6.16% Hashdex BTCN (BITH11) BRL 46.80 -5.16% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 41.73 -2.29% Hashdex DeFi (DEFI11) BRL 40.55 -9.18% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 12.45 -5.17% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 9.85 -5.37% QR DeFi (QDFI11) BRL 7.14 -10.75%

See the main crypto market news for this Tuesday (22):

Russian government presses for recognition of cryptos as an investment

The Russian Ministry of Finance is moving forward with its plan to regulate cryptocurrencies in the country and has presented a bill to parliament. The initiative goes against the wishes of the Bank of Russia.

For the Russian central bank, cryptos should not be regulated and cryptocurrency trading and mining should be banned. The central bank, which has been pushing forward the pilot of its central bank digital currency, the digital ruble, has suggested punishing cryptocurrency trading and issuance with fines of up to 1 million rubles.

The bill treats cryptocurrencies as an investment vehicle, not legal currencies, and states that the asset class cannot be used to pay for goods and services. It also specifies that cryptocurrency trading activity requires a special license from the government. In addition, foreign crypto exchanges must register.

The full content of the bill proposed by the Russian government has not yet been revealed.

English football team will create stadium in the metaverse

British football club Manchester City has announced the construction of a virtual replica of the Etihad Stadium in the metaverse.

The initiative is the result of a partnership with Sony after signing a three-year Sony contract. The Japanese company will provide virtual reality experts to use image analysis and tracking technology from the company Hawk-Eye, which is part of the Sony group.

The idea is that, soon, fans will be able to watch the games live through virtual reality glasses, with a feeling of immersion.

In addition, fans will be able to interact with players and purchase digital items from replicas in physical stores, likely through NFTs.

