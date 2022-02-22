Curiosity probe shows what clouds on Mars look like

NASA recently released never-before-seen images of clouds on Mars, photographed by the Curiosity spacecraft. The photos were taken on December 12, 2021, on the 3,325th day of the Martian mission, led by NASA’s JPL (Jet Propulsion Laboratory), commanded by Caltech, the California Institute of Technology.

In the images, it is possible to observe the movement of clouds floating in the Martian sky. The 8-frame GIF was assembled by the Curiosity probe’s camera, which had to take a long exposure of the images to be able to identify the clouds moving — in a static image, it would be difficult to see them. Check it out below.

Comparing the difference in the perspectives of the images allows scientists to calculate the speed of the clouds and also their height in the sky, which reach approximately 80 kilometers from the surface.

Due to the extreme cold of the altitude, scientists assume that these clouds are composed of carbon dioxide ice — as opposed to what happens at low altitudes, when they are made up of water ice.

In an official statement, NASA explained the strategy for capturing the photos. “Martian clouds are very faint in the atmosphere, so special imaging techniques are needed to visualize them,” the US space agency said.

“For this, several images are taken to obtain a clear and static background. In this way, it is possible for anything else that moves within the image (such as clouds or shadows) to become visible after eliminating this static background from each individual image”.

Despite the techniques used, the task of obtaining the records was not easy because the Curiosity probe was developed to analyze the ground of Mars, not the sky.

Why does it matter?

For Thiago Signorini, astronomer and professor at UFRJ (Federal University of Rio de Janeiro), the record is important because it shows how this type of observation has advanced in recent decades.

“Studies of the atmospheres of planets in the solar system can serve as a parameter of comparison with data from extrasolar planets [planetas que orbitam outras estrelas sem ser o sol]which will be observed by the James Webb Space Telescope, with the potential to discover chemical signatures of the existence of life in these environments.”

The James Webb telescope, built by NASA and the ESA (European Space Agency) and recently launched into space, will be used to study the chemical composition of the atmosphere of these extrasolar planets.