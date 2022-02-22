Davi despairs when he finds Matias again after escaping from prison TV News

Davi (Rafael Vitti) will experience great hardship after escaping from prison in Beyond Illusion. The magician will suffer a train accident, decide to steal the identity of another passenger and end up in the house of Matias Tapajós (Antonio Calloni) by a coincidence in the soap opera of nine Globo. The boy will despair of the reunion, but will not be recognized by his ex-father-in-law.

The good guy will board a train shortly after escaping the prison. The locomotive will collide with a car, and the illusionist will be badly injured in the accident. He, however, will approach the body of Rafael (Fabrício Belsoff), another passenger who will be on his way to Tecelagem Tropical to occupy an administrative position and will be seriously injured.

A fugitive, Elisa’s ex-boyfriend (Larissa Manoela) will steal the stranger’s wallet and impersonate Rafael when approached by police. Then the young man will be taken to the hospital. There, a little later, he will discover that the man he stole his identity from has not died, but is in a coma.

In the sequence, the illusionist will be surprised at the hospital with the visit of Violeta (Malu Galli) and Eugênio (Marcello Novaes), who will think they are his future employee. Worried, the businesswoman will tell the doctor Elias (Alex Brasil) that she will take the patient to her home.

“But first you have to recover from this scare. I had booked a hotel, but it is better that you stay at my house. You will need care”, explains Isadora’s mother (Larissa Manoela).

Davi receives a visit from Violeta and Eugênio

Sleeping with the enemy

Upon arriving at the farm, Davi will despair to discover that the future employer is Elisa’s mother and will be face to face with Matias. The villain, however, will be in an outbreak when he sees another appearance of the firstborn and will not recognize the former son-in-law at first.

“Since our eldest daughter died, my husband lost his mind. He started to see things, to hear voices. In recent years the disease has worsened, and he has been diagnosed with early dementia”, explains Heloísa Camargo’s sister (Paloma Duarte) .

The second phase of Alessandra Poggi’s feuilleton is set in Campos dos Goytacazes, Rio de Janeiro, in the 1940s, ten years after Elisa’s murder.

With the identity of Rafael, the illusionist will try to prove his innocence, will meet again Isadora, also played by Larissa Manoela, now an adult and will fall madly in love with her ex-sister-in-law.

