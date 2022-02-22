Davi gets screwed in the escape in Beyond the Illusion · TV News

Davi (Rafael Vitti) will leave with more tape than a mummy from an accident in Beyond Illusion. After escaping from prison, the artist will embark as a stowaway on a train heading to Campos dos Goytacazes, in the countryside of Rio de Janeiro. The locomotive, however, will not reach its destination – derailing when it hits a car that will have been stuck on the railway line in the six o’clock soap opera.

Unjustly sentenced to 20 years in a closed regime for the death of Elisa (Larissa Manoela), the magician will pull one more trick out of his hat to leave chess. He will be inspired by Harry Houdini (1874-1926) to free himself from the handcuffs when being transferred to a maximum security prison in Ilha Grande, on the coast of Rio de Janeiro.

Rafael Vitti’s character will manage to get rid of the police even after the improvised key with a tine of a fork has been broken by Gaspar (Hugo Resende). They will split up in the rush, and the illusionist will hide among the luggage of a convoy.

Davi will come to have a nightmare with Matias (Antonio Calloni) before being woken up by the whistle of the machinist warning of a collision with another vehicle. “Holy Virgin, go hit”, shouts the good guy, who will be thrown away by the impact.

Badly injured, he will barely have the strength to reach an apparently dead man to steal his documents when he hears the police sirens. “Are you okay? Can you tell me his name?”, will ask one of the rescuers. “Rafael. Rafael Antunes”, will repeat Davi, who will then delete.

Gaspar and Davi in ​​prison scene

Does David die in the six o’clock soap opera?

After surviving the tragedy, David will wake up in a hospital bed. in the scenes that will be shown from this Wednesday (23). “Are you feeling your arms? Your legs?”, one of the doctors will ask. “They’re hurting a lot,” laments the juggler.

The healthcare professional will then explain that the boy miraculously escaped the catastrophe, but not without a few scratches:

You broke your arm and needed a cast. On his leg, he suffered a big cut, took some stitches. He was very lucky it was nothing more serious, as most of the passengers on that train died.

The second phase of Alessandra Poggi’s feuilleton is set in Campos dos Goytacazes, Rio de Janeiro, in the 1940s, ten years after Elisa’s murder. Unjustly condemned for the death of his beloved, David escapes from jail to prove his innocence.

Learn all about the next chapters of soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Listen to “#91 – Big Breakthrough in The More Life, the Better!” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations from Beyond Illusion.