Dead woman’s body found in AP London after nearly 3 years

The remains of a 61-year-old woman, who would have died almost 3 years ago, were found by police in her London apartment last Friday (18).

Although the first complaint about “strange smells” in Sheila Seleoane’s apartment was registered in October 2019, the police only broke into the place in the last week.

The woman’s skeleton lay on the sofa in the one-bedroom residence, next to birthday balloons. The belated discovery angered residents, who reportedly called authorities to complain about a “rotting meat” smell at the site dozens of times.

“I contacted the residents’ association at least 50 times to complain. They always said that someone would come to check, but nothing was done,” said a neighbor, identified as Ayesha Smith, in an interview with the British tabloid. daily mail.

After the complaints, residents of the condominium in which the woman lived were informed that a problem in the drains and pipes of the buildings would have caused the bad smell. At the time, they were also warned that no repairs would be made during the lockdown period.

In addition to the smell, residents also noticed the presence of flies in the apartment and the accumulation of letters in her mailbox.

Some of the neighbors complained of headaches and nausea caused by the constant smell. In 2021, a window in the apartment was opened, which raised suspicions about a break-in.

Police said they were called to the scene after being called by neighbors, who were concerned about the woman’s well-being. “Her death is being treated as unexplained, but not suspicious,” it said.

In a statement, the condominium in which the woman lived regretted the death of the elderly woman, said that it carried out a periodic check on the well-being of its residents and that it contributes to the police in the investigation of the crime.