Deadline for sending IR vouchers ends on the 28th

Proof of income must be sent by companies and financial intuitions to taxpayers. (Getty Images)

Service providers, such as telephony and internet, for example, financial institutions have until next Monday (28/02) to deliver proof of income for 2021 to taxpayers. The documentation is part of the information necessary to complete the Tax of Income.

The IRS has not yet informed the reporting period for this year. Normally, the deadline to settle accounts with the Lion is from the first business day of March to the last business day of April. Due to the new corona virus pandemic, the deadlines were postponed in 2020 and 2021.

Proofs of income condense the amounts received or paid to the taxpayer and must feed the income tax return. The Federal Revenue checks payments made to citizens with the reports made by companies and financial institutions. The information analyzed indicates whether the taxpayer made the declaration correctly or is evading some tax.

Proofs of income can be sent by post, e-mail, download link or disseminated through applications for cell phones and computers. In the case of a contracting company, the receipt must contain the amounts paid to the worker, the discounts for Social Security and the Income Tax collected at source.

INSS (National Social Security Institute) retirees and pensioners must request proof of income through the Meu INSS portal or in the application available for devices with Android and iOS operating systems.

The citizen must inform the Internal Revenue Service if they do not receive proof of income. Companies that do not send proof of income to taxpayers within the deadline will be subject to payment of a fine.

With information from Ig.