Deaths from acute appendicitis grow 14% amid the pandemic – 02/21/2022

Amid the covid-19 pandemic, the number of Brazilians who died of acute appendicitis increased by 14.2% in 2020 compared to 2019, according to data from the Ministry of Health’s Datasus portal, tabulated by the Ministry of Health. Einstein Agency. There were 879 deaths in the first year of the pandemic, compared to 770 in the previous year. In the last decade, the average annual growth of deaths from this cause was 2%. The atypical discharge in 2020 may be associated with the delay in seeking medical help during the coronavirus outbreak and the overcrowding of hospitals during peak periods of the pandemic, which may have left patients with other health complaints unattended.

“What we noticed was that there was a general delay in the search for medical help in relation to a series of diseases, with the aggravating factor that many emergency services were closed to become care for covid-19. That is, in addition to the patient taking longer to seek help, it also took longer to get access to care, with hospitals overcrowded by covid”, argues the doctor Adonis Nasr, digestive system surgeon, professor of surgery at the Pontifical Catholic University of Paraná (PUCPR) and surgery coordinator at the Hospital University Cajuru, in Curitiba (PR).

What is appendicitis?

The appendix is ​​an anatomical structure that represents an extension of the intestine. Because it is a lymphoid organ (which produces defense cells), it is believed that an immune stimulus can cause swelling and other events that characterize the disease, appendicitis.

According to Nasr, the initial picture of the disease is non-specific, and the patient may experience vague abdominal pain, malaise and no desire to eat (inappetence). “Usually, no more than that,” explains the expert.

“Slowly, [os sintomas] intensify and generate more intense pain in the lower right quadrant of the abdomen, leading to the more classic presentation of appendicitis. That is, we can expect pain in the right iliac fossa [uma das nove divisões da anatomia do abdome], associated with loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting and low-grade fever. The tendency is for aggravation, with local worsening and decline in the patient’s general condition, which becomes more febrile and more tachycardic. [aumento na frequência cardíaca]”, details the surgeon.

before the pandemic

Until the onset of covid-19, the vast majority of cases of appendicitis, according to the surgeon, were resolved at an early stage, with the infection located in the appendix, through a relatively simple surgery, with a 24-hour hospital discharge. “With the arrival of the pandemic, we started to get more and more severe cases, already evolving to peritonitis, when there was complete obstruction of the appendix and its perforation”, he says.

The specialist explains that the obstruction process is progressive and, when it happens, the resolution is much more complicated. “Appendicitis treated in time, before the perforation, is performed with the surgical removal of the appendix, which requires a small cut. When the patient arrives with a condition of systemic evolution, eventually we need to make an incision [corte] extensive, in the middle of the abdomen, to clean the entire cavity. Not infrequently, more than one surgery is required to wash, which makes the mortality much higher in these cases.”

warning signs

As the initial symptoms of appendicitis are also common to other diseases, the patient needs to be alert to its continuation. If there is no improvement and the pain becomes more and more intense and localized, this is the main warning sign.

“Patients with this presentation correspond to half of the cases. The other half have atypical symptoms that can lead to a later diagnosis, such as minor discomfort and even diarrhea camouflaging peritonitis, for example”, concludes the doctor.

Incidence

Appendicitis is the most common surgical emergency in hospital emergency rooms worldwide. Traditionally, the age group most commonly reached is up to 30 years of age, with a peak between 6 and 20 years. The incidence decreases over time, but it can happen to people of any age.

Check out the comparison of deaths from the disease in Brazil between 2011 and 2020:

Deaths from acute appendicitis

2011: 661

2012: 715

2013: 740

2014: 760

2015: 739

2016: 735

2017: 755

2018: 785

2019: 770

2020: 879

Source: Mortality Information System (SIM)/Datasus/Ministry of Health