Debt consumes more than half of household income

That Brazil is in crisis is not new, but a new fact calls attention: the debt ratio started to consume more than half of family income in 2021. The data are from XP’s Fixed Income team, based on data from the Central Bank and were released by the G1.

The information also shows that this debt ratio reached this level after growing 21% in 2021 compared to 2020.

The study carried out by XP also raised the most expensive credits:

  • Credit card (34% higher in the 2020/2021 ratio);
  • Non-consigned credit (37% higher in the 2020/2021 ratio).

The report also comments on the possible result of this increase: “As we are in a context of high inflation, greater commitment of income and high level of indebtedness, these lines, naturally more prone to non-payment, may begin to show a worsening in default”.

The debt ratio closed in 2021 at 51%, according to the XP report.

What explains this debt ratio?

According to the report, the indebtedness ratio is not an isolated and random fact, on the contrary. Economists interviewed by the G1 explained that the increase in family debts has to do with the fall in income.

In this way, loans and other modalities served in a way to balance the economy, supplying the lack of income and movement for individuals and legal entities (companies).

The economic scenario also caused inflation to increase, which generated an increase in interest rates, in an attempt to reduce the circulation of money. In the long term, high interest rates should also increase debts and may contribute to default.

Default and indebtedness

The concept of default and debt ratio is different, it is important to pay attention to this. While the first has to do with overdue debts, the second has to do with any amount owed, even if the term has not been extrapolated.

In this way, if you are among the Brazilians who are in the debt index, the recommendation is that you control spending and plan, so that you do not become indebted and go into default, mainly due to the forecast of high interest rates.

Some tips are:

  1. Take control of what you owe and your salary;
  2. Seek extra income, if necessary;
  3. Avoid impulse spending or buying without researching prices;
  4. Read our article: “Tight budget? 4 tips for your financial life”

