DefesaNet – 07SET2021 – Russian troops will continue in Belarus for military maneuvers

Belarus announced on Sunday that joint military exercises with Russia held on its territory, which were due to end on the same day, would continue due to rising tensions in neighboring Ukraine. This announcement means that Russian troops will remain in Belarus, amid a crisis with the West, despite Moscow’s promise that its forces would leave this country at the gates of the European Union after these maneuvers carried out since 10 February.

“In view of the increase in military activity near the borders (…) and the worsening situation in the Donbas, the presidents of Belarus and Russia decided to continue the inspection of the forces,” the Belarusian defense ministry said on its Twitter account. Telegram this Sunday.

During this “inspection” of troops, a term for military maneuvers, Belarusian and Russian “defense elements” “which were not covered in such detail during previous training will be examined in depth,” the ministry continued.

According to Minsk, the objective of the maneuvers remains “to ensure an adequate response and a de-escalation of military preparations carried out by malicious people close to the borders”.

Eastern Ukraine, where Kiev forces have been fighting Moscow-backed separatists since 2014, is under a new wave of gunfire, particularly dangerous given rising tensions between Moscow and the West.

Russia, despite its announcements of military withdrawal, is accused of having gathered 150,000 troops on Ukrainian borders in view of an invasion. Washington says that Moscow is looking for a casus belli and that violence in the east could be that pretext.

Moscow denies any plans in this regard, but asks for “guarantees” for its security, in particular a promise that Kiev will never join NATO, and has multiplied military exercises in the region.

On Sunday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said a Russian invasion would come not only from the east, but also from the north, from Belarus, to “surround Kiev”, the Ukrainian capital.

The Kremlin did not say how many Russian soldiers were participating in the exercises in Belarus, but Washington estimated their number at 30,000.

According to the French Presidency, Russian President Vladimir Putin promised, during a conversation with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in early February, that Russian troops would withdraw from Belarus after the end of the exercises.

Minsk diplomacy chief Vladimir Makei also assured that Russian troops would withdraw after these maneuvers.

In a statement, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenine criticized Westerners who “refuse to see the ‘red lines’ defined by Russia”.

He estimated that Europe was being “deliberately pushed into war”.

US President Joe Biden’s government on Sunday refused to impose sanctions on Russia ahead of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, despite mounting criticism from Kiev and domestic rivals. The United States and the United Kingdom have repeatedly warned in recent days that Russia is about to launch a military invasion of Ukraine, a plan Russia denies.

Applying sanctions to Vladimir Putin’s government before he invades would only ensure that a crisis like this occurs immediately, US officials argue. “The purpose of sanctions, in the first instance, is to try to stop Russia from going to war. As soon as you trigger them, the deterrence disappears,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CNN’s “State of the Union” program.

Western countries have threatened Moscow with severe economic sanctions if the country goes ahead with an invasion that they say would punish Russian state banks and oligarchs, limit exports and cripple the economy. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and a growing chorus of critics argue that if the United States and its allies are so sure Putin plans to invade, they should apply sanctions immediately.

US takes steps to contain indirect impact of Ukraine crisis on energy costs

There could be an indirect impact on energy prices paid by US consumers due to ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, US Vice President Kamala Harris said, adding that the US government is working to mitigate the effects.

In Munich, where he attended a security summit, Harris said the United States was taking “specific and appropriate steps” to prepare for any potential costs. Harris also echoed President Joe Biden’s assertion that Russian President Vladimir Putin had already made the decision to attack Ukraine.

Russia denies planning the invasion. The vice president told reporters that the United States would reassess its promised aid to Ukraine in the coming days. The United States has already provided $1 billion in loan guarantees and provided $650 million in defense equipment and services to the country last year.

Estonia has called on the United States to send jets to the Baltic States to defend its airspace, amid concerns that Russia may be prepared to attack Ukraine, which would lead to conflict in the region, the country’s defense minister said. in this Saturday.

“There is a possibility that if Ukraine falls, the Baltic States will be next,” Estonian minister Kalle Laanet told Reuters after meeting US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius.

The three Baltic States Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia were once ruled by Moscow but are now part of NATO and the European Union. They do not operate fighter jets of their own.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Saturday referred to the Minsk Agreement as the “only way out” to resolve Ukraine’s situation, and said the country should not be a frontline for competition between the majors. powers.

Wang said at a security conference via videolink that all parties should sit down to have an in-depth discussion and work out a roadmap and timetable for implementing the Minsk Agreement. The sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of any country must be respected and safeguarded, Wang said.

¹with Reuters