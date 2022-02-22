Delay in the 3rd dose may delay the immunization program, says Vecina Neto

In an interview with UOL Newsthe health doctor Gonzalo Vecina Neto highlighted today that low adherence to the third dose of the vaccine against covid-19 can compromise the immunization plan in the country.

“About four to five months after the vaccine, there is a drop in the ability of antibodies to defend the body against the coronavirus. Currently, more than 70% of people who should have taken the third dose have not taken it… Only 30% took,” said Vecina Neto.

“It is essential to vaccinate people with the third dose of the population aged 18 years and over”, he commented. “Third dose protects against hospitalization and death. Among those hospitalized, to a large extent, are people who have not been vaccinated or have not had a complete vaccination cycle.”

The doctor warns that the wave of contamination is not a risk for vaccination. “The body needs to be able to produce antibodies. One should wait a period of 30 days to take the vaccine or booster dose for those who had the disease”, he warned.

People who received the second dose at least four months ago can take the booster.

The number of people who received two doses or a single dose of vaccines against covid-19 in Brazil reached 153.9 million on Saturday (19), equivalent to 71.63% of the population. More than 170 million inhabitants of the country, which corresponds to 79.63% of the total, were vaccinated with at least the first application.

The data are gathered by the consortium of press vehicles together with secretariats from 26 states and the Federal District.

According to information from the newspaper O Globo released today, 33 million Brazilians able to take the booster dose have not yet appeared at the points of application.

The survey points out that the State with the most delays is São Paulo, which accumulates 8 million people who can take the third dose, but have not taken it. The state is followed by Pará (3.3 million); Minas Gerais (3 million); and Bahia (2.7 million).

O UOL contacted the Ministry of Health and will update the report when there is a manifestation of the folder about this data.

It’s still early for 4th dose

In Vecina Neto’s assessment, it is still too early to think about a fourth dose for the general population.

“We have problems adopting a fourth dose of the vaccine because robust scientific evidence is lacking and most of the population has not even had the third dose,” he said. “People immunocompromised and the very elderly need to take the fourth dose. Otherwise, we’re under discussion.”

The analysis of the sanitarian is in accordance with an information note published earlier this month, in which the Ministry of Health took a stand against the application of the fourth dose of vaccine against covid-19 in the general population – including people aged 60 years and over.

In the evaluation of the group that supported the document, there is a need for more concrete scientific evidence for the inclusion of another booster dose in the vaccination schedule.

“The Ministry of Health, based on existing data at this time, does not recommend the fourth dose of vaccines or second booster dose against covid-19 for the general population, including individuals over 60 years of age”, guides the report.

Ctai maintained the guidance that immunocompromised people over 12 years of age should take a second booster dose. Included in this group are, for example:

People with HIV;

People with immunodeficiencies;

People with hematological malignancies;

Solid organ or bone marrow transplants;

People with rheumatic diseases and using corticosteroids;

People who had chemotherapy 6 months before the vaccine.

The booster for the public up to 17 years old must be done with the Pfizer vaccine. The portfolio’s recommendation is in line with the position of Minister Marcelo Queiroga.