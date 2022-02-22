Did you know that your stress can affect your pet? – Animal Life

+



You need to worry about the excess stress you and your pet feel (Photo: Pexels/ Engin Akyurt/ CreativeCommons)

You come home tired from a busy week, and then your dog or cat has decided to pee on the couch, ruin a shoe, or go through the trash, which usually doesn’t. “But did it have to be today?”, you think. In another fateful moment, decisive for your life, your pet has diarrhea or starts vomiting incessantly and you have to run to the vet, right at that most difficult time, when you don’t have time and often, no money. And you think, “Oh my God, is he sick now? Is it a plot by the universe against me?”

Recently, science has shown that these situations are not hidden forces in the universe. If you are stressed, your pet will be too. Although most have already realized this fact, the reasons for this to happen are little known. It’s not always because you’re not paying attention to him or her or doing something different than usual, the reason is hormonal synchronization. This same synchronization happens between mothers and their young children.

The so-called emotional contagion, mirroring of emotional states or mood states, between individuals is very common in groups of the same species that live together. Who has never been infected by the bad mood or anger of others? Studies have shown that students had high concentrations of cortisol, the so-called stress hormone, during a class with a stressed teacher. This contagion has been researched, showing that it occurs not only between individuals of the same species, but also between different species, such as dogs and humans.

Many studies carried out in the last 20 years have shown the effect of owner or trainer stress having repercussions on the dog during competitions. Short-term acute stress. However, recently, the effect of mirroring in a chronic, long-term way has been shown.

Pets feel the stress of every individual in the household (Photo: Pexels/ Sarah Chai/ CreativeCommons)

Sundman and colleagues, in an article published in Nature in 2019, showed that the dogs maintained their cortisol rates high or low, as well as those of the tutors, in a follow-up period of one year. Those of the animals fluctuated along with those of the tutors, regardless of the dog’s routine, that is, nothing was happening in the animal’s life and its hormone was high, just because the tutor’s was too. The famous “I stress my dog”, which I often hear, has never been more scientifically true.

Interestingly, the authors also showed that the opposite does not happen. Your dog’s cortisol rises, due to his stress having gone to the vet, for example, does not influence the tutor’s. So the dog suffers from his stress plus his. He has a lot to lose in this story.

Continuous stress weakens the immune, muscular, skeletal, renal and neurological systems. Animals can start to have esophagitis, recurrent gastritis, cystitis, urine leaks, changes in glucose levels, triglycerides, cholesterol, joint problems, greater susceptibility to various infectious diseases, not to mention skin problems.

Anxiety and fear are also heightened by chronic stress. It reactivates the neurological pathways of fear, as they are in close association. It is very common for an animal that was fearful when younger, to improve over time, and then suddenly become fearful again “out of nowhere”. The likely cause is having experienced significant stress.

It is important to emphasize that stress is not an emotional state, but a serious physical condition, with both short and long-term repercussions. It is characterized by an increase in heart and respiratory rates, adrenaline concentrations, acutely, and cortisol, chronically. The emotions associated with pets’ stress states are distress, anguish, confusion, sadness, frustration, helplessness, insecurity, anxiety and fear.

The animal is not necessarily more agitated, the behavior in the face of stress varies according to the animal’s personality and life history. One of the most common signs, but not so easy to identify, is when he doesn’t easily understand the environment he is in, showing difficulty in learning new commands and adapting to changes in routines. You notice that the animal is not able to understand what is going on.

The tutor’s interaction with the pet reflects on the mental health of both (Photo: Pexels/ Tranmautritam/ CreativeCommons)

Other behavioral signs of stress:

– Increased demand or isolation;

– Disproportionate responses to stimuli, such as: excessive euphoria for snacks or games and excessive barking;

– Difficulty calming down after walking or playing;

– Get scared easily. For example, if a door slams, it’s enough for the animal to shudder or hide;

– Increased surveillance. The animal makes more rounds around the house or is constantly at the window or door, monitoring movement;

– Difficulty sleeping during the day;

– Increased aggression;

– Voracity when eating or refusal of food.

What can you do? It is important that he has help not to destabilize. Complementary therapies go very well in these cases, such as: floral, pet reiki, acupuncture and homeopathy. In more chronic cases, help from a veterinary behaviorist is needed to medicate and use mild behavioral therapy. It is important to shield the animal with available resources to minimize the effects of these exaggerated fluctuations in cortisol.

What if you’re stressed? Well, we all go through life stresses, and since animals are by our side, it’s part of their experience too. However, excess or consistency can mean something is wrong. Take care of yourself and you will be taking care of your precious animal too. They came to experience love and joy, not stress. Is that you? What are you living? Look at your pet at home now and think about it for a moment. More peace of mind for you, for them.

The veterinarian Sabina Scardua is a columnist for Vida de Bicho (Photo: Personal archive/ Sabina Scardua)

Sabina Scardua is a veterinarian with a doctorate in animal behavior. She has been working with Reiki on animals since 2016 and is ahead of Reiki Pet Rio (@reikipetrio).

