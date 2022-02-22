Did you see? Expert projects scenario of commodity prices and demand for meat in 2022

Agriculture or livestock? Which of the two activities will stand out this year 2022? The risk manager of JBS in the US, Marco Sampaio highlighted the adverse weather as one of the concerns for the agricultural area, which will still have high demand. On the livestock side, the demand for meat should remain heated, but the costs for the producer will remain at high levels.

Check out the top 5 of livestock:

5 – Investing in well-being and fattening cattle in the pasture, the farm produces [email protected]/ha/year

The Giro do Boi program showed the story of Fazenda Flor da Serra, owned by Novapec Agropecuária in Rondonópolis-MT. The property invested in tools to increase the GMD, the well-being and today it is harvesting 73 arrobas per hectare per year. Read the details in the article.

4 – Confinement in 2022 should grow even with high production costs

In an interview with Giro do Boi last week, zootechnician Marcos Baruselli, confinement manager at DSM, brought forward projections for confinement in 2022. In summary, the specialist projected that the volume of animals should increase, although production costs continue with uptrend. see more.

3 – Which grass can withstand more trampling by cattle?

Viewers of the Giro do Boi sent to Janaína Martuscello, a doctor in zootechnics, questions about cattle trampling on grass, forage and soil. Check out pasture management tips.

2 – After all, what is the real size of the Brazilian cattle herd and why is it important to know?

Faced with some disagreements about the true size of the cattle population in Brazil, the agronomist Maurício Nogueira talks about a methodology that points to a number different from the official estimates. The specialist also explains why it is important to understand the exact size of cattle in Brazil. Understand.

1 – Expert projects scenario of commodity prices and demand for meat in 2022

In an interview with the show Giro do Boi, the risk manager of JBS in the US, Marco Sampaio, said that the reduction in grain harvest estimates due to bad weather draws a scenario of rising prices for commodities. In addition, he points out that the demand for beef will continue heated. Read more in the article.