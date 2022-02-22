Digital book advances, but faces the barrier of piracy in the country – Economy

The Kindle, a digital reader from amazon launched 15 years ago, it is considered a watershed in the electronic book market, helping to make it popular. But unlike other markets where technology has replaced older formats, such as Spotify reducing CD sales, the printed book still remains as the main option for readers in Brazil and worldwide. Today, less than 1 in every ten books sold in the country is in digital format.

National companies have already digitized the vast majority of works and launch new titles both on paper and in electronic versions. “O e-book reached 8.5% of the company’s revenue in 2021. The number is above the market average among publishers, which is 6%”, says Marcos Pereira, president of Sextant.

In addition to the initial barrier of buying an electronic reader, which costs between BRL 380 and BRL 1,300 – apart from the cost of books –, there is a lack of knowledge regarding the free Kindle app for cell phones and a problem of illegal sharing of digital books. “We still have a huge level of piracy in digital, it’s like drying ice”, says Pereira. You e-books are 11% of all pirated content on the Internet.

The situation is not unique to Sextante. at the publisher intrinsic, history repeats itself. The printed book sells much more, even though the digital one went from 3.7% of sales in 2017 to 7.1% last year. For Heloísa Daou, Intrinseca’s marketing director, the digital book sells less because of piracy, but mainly due to the lack of intimacy of Brazilians with reading. “There is a great appreciation of the book as an object. Brazil still does not have a large majority of readers. Because of this, they first become enchanted with the physical object and then explore other formats,” he says.

Publishers argue that the lower price of digital cannot be applied to the book like the music industry, which now has apps that offer access to 80 million songs for the cost of a single CD. “The digital book has a lower value than the physical one, but there is almost the same work involved. There is not a huge difference to offer a book for R$ 2”, says Heloísa. According to 11th Panel on Retail Books in Brazil, survey conducted by Nielsen BookScan and published by the National Union of Book Publishersretail registered a total of 43.9 million books sold in 2021, with sales of R$1.83 billion and an average price of R$40.76, compared to R$37.67 in 2020.

Perception

Since its launch in 2007, the electronic reader Kindle evolved to offer features that increase the perceived value of the digital book. An example of this is the possibility of using a special font for readers with dyslexia, which helps this audience to read. THE amazon also integrated the Kindle device with the mobile or computer application, synchronizing the last page read on any platform. Even the Alexa voice assistant is part of the game and can read aloud the user’s digital books.

For Amazon, the ebook is still evolving and we shouldn’t think that it will replace the printed one. “It is not a matter of one format against the other, but of complementation in the name of the democratization of reading and the possibilities that each technology offers”, he says. Ricardo Perez, general manager of books at Amazon.com.br.

Even though it is still a small part of the market, the digital book continues to grow. Revenues from the e-books segment in Brazil will grow 15.6% in 2022, still 20% of the value of the physical book market. Despite being small, the number is above the global average expected for the year, in the forecast of the statist consultingwhich is 15.4%.

Democratization

The digital book market allowed the publication of works without publishers, opening space for new authors. The main symbol of this trend is the publishing platform offered by Amazon. Since 2014, authors who have published their works in the Kindle Direct Publishing have already received US$ 1.5 billion. Writers receive up to 70% of the amount charged for e-books.

An example of a book that was successful in this format was “This Book Won’t Make You Rich”, published by an anonymous author under the pseudonym Real startup. The book talks about the ills of entrepreneurship in the country and demystifies the promises of easy success common in startup speeches.

With a strong dissemination strategy on social networks, in particular, the Instagramthe digital work caught the attention of the Planet Strategy publisherwho asked the author for a revised and expanded version to be published in print.

“It might seem easy to publish a book on your own, but there is a diagramming process that takes a few hours’ effort. Other than that, you need an audience to buy it. When I published the book, I already had 20,000 followers on social media,” says writer and content marketer Alberto Brandão, who recently came out of anonymity.