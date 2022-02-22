Discover the incredible health benefits of mastruz

Have you ever heard of mastruz? Perhaps you know it by the popular name “herva de santa maria” or by the scientific nomenclature Chenopodium ambrosioides. It is a vegetable used as medicinal herb long ago in Central America.

The leaves of this plant contain a lot of fiber and various other nutrients. The aroma is remarkable and its power to heal wounds is well known.

What are the benefits of mastruz for the body?

The benefits of this herb go beyond healing and include:

Vermifuge properties;

Antibiotic Characteristics;

Antifungal power;

Improved digestive capacity;

High content of antioxidants;

It has natural anti-inflammatories;

It acts as an anti-rheumatic substance;

Helps in the treatment of respiratory diseases;

Combats gastrointestinal diseases;

Prevents osteoporosis.

There are still people who use the plant to treat cardiovascular diseases by controlling blood pressure. Likewise, the mastruz has the power to strengthen the immune system.

Santa Maria herb is popular in Mexican cuisine, being used in the preparation of savory or sweet foods. It can also be ingested in the form of tea or through the extraction of its essential oil, which gives function to ointments and creams.

Nutritional properties of mastruz

The vegetable has the following nutrients:

Folate: also known as folic acid, widely used by pregnant women and for those who want to improve immunity.

B-complex vitamins: Vitamins B2 and B6 are used to metabolize enzymes and give the body more energy.

Monoterpenes: examples are ascaridol, p-cymene, limonene and terpinene. They are excellent for fighting the presence of parasites such as intestinal worms.

Beta-carotene and vitamin A: both compounds have properties that fight premature aging and improve the health of the skin and hair.

Minerals: Mastruz is rich in calcium, magnesium, potassium, copper, iron, manganese, phosphorus, sodium, selenium and zinc.

mastruz tea

In addition to being used as a seasoning, mastruz can be the central ingredient in teas. One of the recipes is as follows:

Put four stems of mastruz leaves in water and boil for 2 minutes. Leave the leaves in the water, with the fire off, for 5 minutes. Strain the liquid and drink.

Contraindications

In general, mastruz does not produce serious adverse effects, but if taken in an exaggerated way it can cause: headache, dizziness, irritation of the mucous membranes, vertigo and skin irritation. Lactating and pregnant women should not drink the drink without medical advice.