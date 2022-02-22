Doctor who worked at Joinville post is sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for rape

The 64-year-old doctor who worked in public health in Joinville was sentenced to 12 years and five months in prison for raping a patient at the health center where he worked, in the Iririú neighborhood. The case took place in August 2021 and the old man is in preventive detention since october.

The woman reported that the professional took advantage of her state of vulnerability and threatened her to commit sexual abuse. Justice, therefore, understood the situation as moral damages and also demanded compensation of R$ 25 thousand to the victim.

The sentence has not yet become final and, therefore, an appeal is still possible. The AN contacted the defense of Antônio Teobaldo Magalhães, who informed that he will appeal the decision, since, according to the lawyers, the expert reports that were collected do not prove the crime.

— We affirm that Teobaldo is innocent and we will prove it — alleges the defense.

As delegate Cláudia Gonzaga, head of the Police Station for the Protection of Children, Adolescents, Women and Elderly (Dpcami) in Joinville, there are still three investigations in progress against the doctor, which are being finalized. Therefore, the penalty may be even greater.

In addition to the public network, where he worked as a general practitioner, Teobaldo also worked at a private hospital in the city.

understand the case

In an exclusive interview with the AN in October last year, Rosi*, responsible for the complaint, said that she went to the doctor after being diagnosed with burnout syndrome (a psychic disorder caused by extreme exhaustion related to work).

The teacher, who worked for 12 years in the private school system, began to have symptoms of the disease after starting to work in the public network.

— In May and June, it started to get really cold and the children wore shorts because they didn’t have clothes. Then I started to stay up all night collecting clothes, food, gas… As I don’t have a car, I took [as arrecadações] on foot or there was a way to take an Uber. Then I got the syndrome. People warned me, but I saw that I was taking care of work and my daughter and I thought “everything is fine”. But it wasn’t,” she reported at the time.

Rosi had already been treated previously by a psychiatrist because of issues she had previously experienced, but as the professional was home office because of the pandemic, she decided to seek public care, where she was referred with an emergency guide for care with a specialist at the basic unit of Iririú.

She reported how the day of the consultation was.

– He [Teobaldo] called me and said to someone in the hallway: “tell no one to interrupt, because she is not well”. When I entered the office, I already thought it was strange because he had a chair in front of his desk and another one next to him. I kept thinking that my psychiatrist wasn’t like that. But I sat in the chair in front of the table. Then I heard the “clack” of the door, which was one of those round knobs. I noticed he locked it. I even raised my shoulders in fright and it came to my mind again: “my doctor doesn’t lock the door”. Then he said “you sit here”, pointing to his side,” Rosi narrated. She remembers that the phrase was said in a rude tone of voice, and she ended up changing her seat.

Already sitting next to her, she said that the doctor began to ask about her personal life, including if the woman was single. Rosi talked about what led to her being diagnosed with burnout and, after being questioned by the professional, she ended up also touching on other traumatic episodes that she had already experienced. That’s when, according to her, the doctor took advantage of her vulnerability.

— Until he got up and said: “I know what you need, someone to take care of you and I will take care of you”. And I screamed inside at this time, and I froze. I couldn’t speak, I cried inside.

It was at this moment that, according to Rosi, the doctor would have taken off his mask, opened the belt of his own pants and started the abuse. She claims the act lasted about 40 minutes. Then he sat back in his chair, “as if nothing had happened,” she says, and prescribed three medications, one of which has mildly inhibiting properties of central nervous system functions and may have a sedative effect.

All in all, Rosi believes she spent about two hours inside the room with the doctor. After what happened, according to the woman, the doctor began to threaten her.

*On the advice of the woman’s defense, the report decided to hide her real name and use a fictitious name. Check out the full report here.

witnesses

Rosi’s account is even included in the judgment of the Court of Justice. The psychologist who treated the woman after having suffered sexual violence confirmed Rosi’s report. A technical director of health at the time said that it was frequent to receive complaints related to Teobaldo, mainly of a behavioral nature, “inadequate medical conduct or that the patients disputed”, declared the woman.

Teobaldo was hired by the municipality as a family doctor and, therefore, should only perform this function. However, the former technical director mentions that there were also several complaints that he was posing as a therapist, “proposing alternative therapies for which he had no qualifications to do”.

Another public servant also said that she heard complaints related to food and diet that the doctor passed on to patients.

A co-worker of Teobaldo’s said that she had no knowledge of the facts, as she does not know the victim. She also stated that she never saw the doctor mistreating patients as he was “a respectable and kind person”.

Another public servant highlighted that he had known the doctor for at least four years and, due to his role, he was always present in public health structures. He pointed out that Teobaldo “has a way of guiding the patient to a good diet, a strict diet and sometimes he is very incisive” and that, from time to time, some patients refused to be seen by him because of this. “However, demands of another kind did not come,” he reported.

away

As soon as Teobaldo was arrested, through a note, the City of Joinville reported that it had been following the case since the beginning of the investigation, and that the doctor in question was dismissed from his position on August 13.

The records also state that the municipality handed over five administrative proceedings and 35 complaints against the accused to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, “many of them in the same context as the victim’s account – disproportionate diet, invasive questions about romantic relationships, using the question of past lives or harassment by WhatsApp”, cites the document.

Teobaldo is also under investigation in the state of Bahia, suspected of raping a child in 2010. The crime, according to the victim, also would have taken place in a health facility of the municipality where he lived with his mother and sister. This case, which remains under judicial secrecy, however, is not being followed up by the current lawyers.

Read too

