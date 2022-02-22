Dollar dips to R$5.08 with foreigners rushing through Brazil – 02/21/2022 – Market

Amid heightened tensions over a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine and the impacts that this has had on US and European markets, foreign investors on Monday resumed a rally for gains in emerging countries.

Brazil remains in evidence due to the expectation of appreciation of the main commodities produced by companies with great prominence on the country’s stock exchange, which are oil and iron ore. Completing the package of attractions are the rising interest rate, the devalued real and the shares of good companies that are still cheap.

At 1:20 pm, the Ibovespa rose 0.36% to 113,289 points, while the dollar sank 1.18% to R$5.08. If the day ends at this level, the American currency will have the lowest price in almost seven months. On July 29, the currency closed at R$5.079.

Investments by international financial institutions on the Brazilian Stock Exchange have had a positive balance for 43 consecutive sessions, according to a Bloomberg survey. The contribution is almost R$ 62 billion since December 17th.

This Monday, the resumption of production at steel mills in China globally values ​​iron ore. The recovery in production coincides with the end of the Beijing Winter Olympics, a period in which the Asian giant may have slowed down its industry to prevent pollution from entering the focus of the international press.

The main exporter of the commodity among Ibovespa companies, Vale rose 2.25%.

In the oil market, a barrel of Brent was up 1.53%, at US$ 94.97. The commodity remains pressured by the possibility of cutting supplies from Russia, one of the main producers of basic materials and derivatives, such as the gas that supplies part of Europe. Shares in state oil company Petrobras jumped 2.21%.

As reports of clashes located on Ukraine’s border occupy the news, hopes for a diplomatic way out of one of the most dangerous European crises in decades have been renewed after Presidents Joe Biden (US) and Vladimir Putin (Russia) agreed to a meeting, it reported. the Reuters agency.

US stock markets are closed this Monday due to the celebration of Presidents Day. The federal holiday refers to the birth of George Washington, the first American president, and is celebrated on the third Monday of February.

Due to the closure of the US market, there is low liquidity in global trading. This interferes with results and can cause volatility.

On the Brazilian stock exchange, Americanas shares dropped more than 4%, leading losses in the trading session. The operation of part of the servers of its e-commerce platform was suspended after the identification of risks of unauthorized access this weekend.