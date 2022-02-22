Dollar keeps falling, trading below R$ 5.10 | Economy

At 10:07 am, the US currency fell by 0.41%, quoted at R$5.0861. see more quotes

On Monday, the dollar closed down 0.64%, at R$ 5.1070, the lowest price since July 29, 2021 (R$ 5.0795). As a resultstarted to accumulate a drop of 3.74% in the month and 8.39% in the year.

International stocks fall as tensions escalate in Ukraine

At the UN, countries condemn acts by Russia; Country representative says he is ‘open to diplomacy’

The day before, the Central Bank announced that it will start, as of this Tuesday, the rollover of traditional foreign exchange swap contracts (which work as a future sale of dollars) maturing on May 2, in the amount of US$ 13, 6 billion.

Western powers react to Russia’s decision to send troops to Ukraine’s breakaway regions

The United States and its European allies signaled they were ready to announce new sanctions against Russia on Tuesday after President Vladimir Putin recognized two independent regions in eastern Ukraine and ordered troops there, raising fears West about a new war in Europe.

The prospect of tough sanctions has heightened fears of a hit to the supply of goods such as oil, wheat and nickel.

The price of oil, which has climbed more than 20% this year on rising demand, was quoted more than 3% higher on Tuesday, with Brent crude approaching the $100 mark for the first time since 2014.

Investors sought refuge in the safety of assets such as gold and government bonds. Gold surpassed $1,900 and approached its highest level in the last year.

Market participants attributed the performance of the real in recent weeks to the perception that Brazil is attractive for new flows of foreign money, due to the upward trajectory of the Selic and with the interest rate differential in relation to other economies increasing the profitability of the market. Brazilian.

The financial market raised its inflation estimate for 2022 for the sixth week in a row, which rose from 5.50% to 5.56%, according to the Central Bank’s Focus bulletin released this Monday.