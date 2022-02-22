Dressed as a bride, Paula will catch Baby with Rose in ‘The More Life, the Better!’ | come around

“What’s up? Did you like it?” she asks.

The two will be amazed. But not because Paula will be dressed as a bride, but because she will be in the same dress she wore at her first wedding.

“It was in this dress that I married your father. And that’s who I’m going to marry Baby with”, explains the businesswoman.

See how Neném agreed to marry Paula:

Baby says he agrees to marry Paula

Tuninha and Ingrid will praise Paula’s beauty with the dress, but will show concern about Neném’s reaction to the fact that it has already been worn.

“Will Neném like to see you in the same dress as your wedding with Celso?”, Tuninha asks.

“Maybe it’s better to ask first, really”, concludes Paula.

But what no one will expect is that Paula will decide to go live and in color, dressed as a bride, to ask Neném what he thinks of the dress. 🙃

And it won’t just be Paula who will have the idea of ​​talking to Neném… 😬

In the field of América, Rose goes after her love to talk about the relationship of their children, Tigrão (Matheus Abreu) ​​and Tina (Agnes Brichta). But, of course, the romance atmosphere between the two will be in the air. ❤️

“Our love no longer exists”, will lament Rose.

“There is, Rose. He is very much alive”, says Neném.

Here comes Paula! Dressed as a bride, running and screaming across the lawn. 😱

2 of 2 Paula catches Baby and Rose in ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe Paula catches Baby and Rose in ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe