Embraer ends 2021 with 48 commercial aircraft and 93 executive aircraft delivered; see the models – 02/21/2022 – Market

Embraer announced this Monday (21) operational data for the year 2021, showing that it delivered 55 jets in the fourth quarter, 16 commercial and 39 executive (26 light and 13 medium).

As a result, the company totaled 141 jets delivered in 2021, of which 48 were commercial jets and 93 were executive jets (62 light and 31 medium). Among commercials, the most delivered model was the E175, with 27 units, while among executives, the Phenom 300 led, with 56 deliveries.

As of December 31, the firm order backlog totaled US$17.0 billion (R$86.7 billion), which is the highest amount since the second quarter of 2018. end of the year was the E195-E2, with 170 orders.

According to Embraer, the current value of the order backlog already reflects the result of the negotiation with the Brazilian Air Force (FAB) to reduce the total number of KC-390 Millennium aircraft to be delivered from 28 to 22 under the terms of the contractual amendments.

In the commercial aviation segment, Embraer announced, during the Dubai Air Show, a firm order from Nigeria’s Overland Airways for three E175 jets, in addition to purchase rights for three aircraft of the same model. The 88-seat plane, with a premium class cabin configuration, will be delivered from 2023. The value of the deal is US$ 299.4 million (R$ 1.52 billion), at list price, including the rights to purchase being exercised.

Embraer also sold three E175 aircraft configured for 76 seats to American Airlines for a total value of US$ 160.2 million (R$ 816.8 million). The aircraft is expected to be operated by its subsidiary Envoy, which is expected to reach the end of 2022 with an E175 fleet of over 100 aircraft.

Also in the fourth quarter of 2021, Embraer signed a contract with Azorra for 20 firm orders and 30 E190/195-E2 purchase rights in the total deal value of US$ 3.9 billion (R$ 19.9 billion). As a result, the E2 family accumulated a total of 50 firm orders in 2021 and had no cancellations, making it the market leader in its segment.

During the fourth quarter of 2021, in the executive jets segment, Embraer and NetJets, Inc. signed an agreement for up to 100 additional Phenom 300 jets, valued at US$1.2 billion. As part of the deal, NetJets will receive the Phenom 300E in the second quarter of 2023 in both the US and Europe.

Embraer also delivered a new Phenom 300E in Quito, Ecuador, marking the first delivery of the aircraft type in the country, and the first Praetor 500 in Canada to AirSprint Private Aviation, a jet-owned company.

In the Services & Support segment, Embraer signed several contracts during the fourth quarter. At MRO Europe, a leading event in aeronautical maintenance, Embraer announced agreements for the Pool program with KLM Cityhopper, a regional subsidiary of KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, Air Montenegro, as well as the renewal of the contract for the Pool program with TAP express, subsidiary of TAP Air Portugal. Currently, Embraer’s Pool program supports more than 50 airlines worldwide.

Also in the fourth quarter of 2021, in the Defense and Security segment, Embraer and the Brazilian Army (EB) presented the Saber M200 Vigilante radar. As a result of joint development for the Brazilian government, the radar was designed to support the country’s air defense units, as well as to increase Embraer’s product portfolio for the export of integrated defense systems.