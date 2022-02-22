Enel customers in Rio receive two invoices in February, and charges generate complaints. Understand

Some of the energy distributor’s customers Enel at the State of Rio was surprised in February with the sending two invoices with salaries this month. One of the invoices refers to January, and another refers to the consumption verified in February.

Enel Distribuição Rio informed that it carried out an adaptation of the energy billing process to regularize the maturity of accounts of about 1% of the distributor’s customers, which has about three million customers in 66 cities in the state.

According to the company, these customers will have two accounts due in the same month, but both are due, as they refer to different consumption periods. After this adaptation, the customer will normally receive an invoice per month.

The charge generated doubts and complaints from customers on websites.

A retired resident of São Gonçalo, who preferred not to have her name revealed, said she was surprised to receive two bills due on the same day in February. One of the invoices is in the amount of R$ 216.57, referring to the month of January, and the second has a charge of R$ 319.07. The format of the two accounts is also different, which created even more doubts for consumers, as the company changed the layout of invoices this month:

— I don’t know which of the two accounts is valid and I haven’t been able to communicate with Enel. Two accounts with the same maturity. Almost R$ 600. How am I going to pay both of them together like this, all of a sudden? — asks the distributor’s customer.

Company claims readjustment

The company adds that, if the customer is unable to make the payment, he can look for the company’s virtual channels – WhatsApp (21) 99601-9608, Enel Distribuição Rio app, call center (0800-280-0120) or one of the stores of Enel and grant special installment conditions, without interest and fine.

The distributor added that this billing readjustment work has nothing to do with changing the layout of the energy bill. According to the company, the change in the invoice format, carried out earlier this month, aims to facilitate the understanding of the data available in the energy tariff.

The change was made for residential customers and small businesses and does not change the form of account delivery, the data provided to customers and the payment channels.

Customers can choose the best payment option, among automatic debit, internet banking, bank branches, authorized payment points, ATMs and lottery.

In case of doubt

In case of questions about the invoice, the customer can contact the company through service channels, such as the Enel Rio app, which can be downloaded free of charge; website (www.enel.com.br); social networks – Facebook (facebook.com/enelclientesbr) and Twitter (@enelclientesbr); call center (0800-280-0120); and WhatsApp, sending a “Hello” to the number (21) 99601-9608.

Regarding the client’s complaint that it still cannot receive service, Enel stated that it needs to check the protocols and that the consumer can call the company’s ombudsman.