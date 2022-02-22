England: Boris Johnson announces end of restrictions against Covid-19 – News

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced this Monday (21) the end of mandatory isolation for positive cases of Covid-19 in England, a decisive and controversial measure in a strategy to live with the pandemic. new coronavirus like the flu.

“We already have enough immunity to move from protecting people through government interventions to [uma abordagem baseada em] vaccines and treatments as the first line of defense”, declared the head of government in Parliament.

“Restrictions have a major cost to our economy, our society, our mental well-being and our children’s opportunities, and we don’t have to keep paying that price any longer,” he added.

The end of isolation for people infected with the new coronavirus takes effect on Thursday (24). However, until April 1, it is recommended to stay at home in case of a positive test.





On that day, tests to detect the coronavirus will no longer be free, except for the elderly or vulnerable.

Johnson said that the pandemic is not over, but that, thanks to the “incredible” dispersion of vaccines, the country is one step closer to “returning to normalcy” and “finally giving people back their freedom”, while protecting itself.

Johnson pointed out that more than 71% of adults received three doses of any of the anti-Covid vaccines in England, 93% of the population over 70 years old.

At the same time, the government is trying to continue with its vaccination campaign, with the application, in the spring of the Northern Hemisphere, of the fourth dose of the vaccine in people over 75 and the most vulnerable.

After the spike caused by the Ômicron variant in January, Johnson had lifted most restrictions in place, including the use of a mask indoors and the health passport to access clubs or massive events.

Two years after the start of the pandemic, the United Kingdom is one of the nations most affected by Covid-19, with 160,000 dead.

Although the number of cases has declined sharply in the UK (about 40,000 a day), the Queen Elizabeth II tested positive for Covid-19, according to information released this Sunday (20). The 95-year-old monarch has a mild condition, with symptoms similar to those of a cold.

In the area of ​​health, the decisions of the Government of London apply only to England. The other three UK countries (Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland) have their own health competences.





“Unwise”

Opposition parties accuse Johnson of wanting to distract attention at a time when the prime minister’s post is in jeopardy over an investigation into a series of parties at Downing Street official residence during lockdown.

Labor compared the move to eliminate free exams to “replacing your best defense ten minutes from the end of a game”.

“Boris Johnson is declaring victory before the end of the war in an attempt to distract the attention of the police who are knocking at his door,” criticized Labor health spokeswoman Wes Streeting.





The prime minister is also accused of wanting to please conservative representatives, who are dissatisfied with restrictions on public liberties.

For its part, the Confederation of the NHS, which represents the highest leaders of the national health system, reported that an internal consultation revealed that the majority of members are opposed to ending the isolation measures and giving free tests to the population.

David Nabarro, a delegate from the WHO (World Health Organization) specializing in Covid, said that eliminating the law of isolation of the infected seems “really unwise”.



