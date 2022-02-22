England prepares to end restrictions and plan to ‘live with covid’

Boris Johnson says the lifting of all restrictions in England “will mark a proud moment” for the country.

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, prepares to announce this Monday (21/2) the end of all restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic in England, such as the obligation of isolation for people who test positive for covid. .

The prime minister is expected to meet with his team in the morning and announce the plan in Parliament in the afternoon. Your ad should be restricted to England, as the other three nations in the UK ? Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales ? have some autonomy to define their own rules.

Johnson said the lifting of restrictions “marks a proud moment as we begin to learn to live with Covid.”

However, Johnson’s plans are being criticized by scientists and the opposition, who say it is still too early.

Johnson said his plan to end special pandemic measures would lead society “to a return to normalcy” after “one of the most difficult periods in our country’s history”.

He said what he considers a success of the Covid-19 vaccination program has put England in a “strong position to consider ending the remaining legal restrictions”.

The British government says the pandemic is “not over” and that the plan to “live with Covid” will take a “cautious approach” that will maintain “some surveillance systems and contingency measures plans that can be put in place, if necessary, to respond.” to new variants”.

a controversial decision

Analysis by Nick Triggle, BBC News Health Reporter

Covid is no longer an exceptional threat to the lives of Britons. Despite the huge wave of infections, the death numbers in recent months were similar to that of a normal winter.

Most people would agree that some sort of mitigation of Covid measures is necessary, but it needs to be done carefully.

During the pandemic, £37 billion was set aside for testing and tracking. This is a huge sum.

Mass PCR testing is likely to be abandoned, according to new plans to be announced. They will be kept in hospitals to diagnose critically ill patients and to watch for new variants to emerge.

Many believe the Office for National Statistics surveillance survey can be done on a smaller scale, but having some way of checking how the virus is spreading is essential.

A more difficult decision to make is about rapid antigen tests, which in the UK are free to the public. These tests will be vital to controlling the virus in high-risk settings such as nursing homes. But to what extent will the government continue to make them freely available to the general public? This is a difficult and controversial decision.

Just over 91% of people in the UK aged 12 and over received the first dose of a vaccine, 85% received the second and 66% received the third booster dose, according to official figures.

Have children aged between five and 11 in England not yet been vaccinated? this will only start in April. This will also happen in Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland.

The prime minister’s announcement comes a day after Buckingham Palace revealed that 95-year-old Queen Elizabeth II tested positive for Covid. The monarch hopes to continue with “light duties” at Windsor throughout the week, according to an official statement.

End of isolation and mass testing

Under current rules in England, people are required to isolate themselves when they test positive for Covid. People need to self-isolate for up to 10 days, but they can end their isolation early if they record negative antigen tests on days five and six.

Johnson said on Sunday that Covid testing would take place at a “much lower level”.

The government’s plan will transfer the obligation to manage new outbreaks to local authorities.

The Office of National Statistics’ infection survey, which randomly tests a sample of the population, should also be replaced with a smaller-scale program.

The expected end of pandemic restrictions is likely to please some lawmakers who have been criticizing the government.

Last year, Johnson faced the biggest rebellion by lawmakers in his administration’s situation. At the time, nearly 100 lawmakers from the Conservative Party voted against Johnson’s plans to institute a health passport in England.

On Sunday, the UK reported 25,696 new infections and a further 74 deaths in people who tested positive in the previous 28 days. Sunday numbers are usually lower than weekdays.

opposition and scientists

Labor Health Secretary Wes Streeting said the decision was “like winning a game 2-1 and with 10 minutes remaining you take out your best centre-back”.

“We’re not out of the woods yet,” he said.

Streeting accuses Johnson of acting out of “political weakness rather than public health interest”.

This year, Johnson faces a political crisis after revelations that some British officials attended office parties at the height of the lockdowns, when such events were banned.

Some scientists, doctors and charities helping vulnerable people have also expressed concern about plans to lift all legal restrictions.

Experts expressed concern for vulnerable people, for whom Covid still poses a serious risk. Gemma Peters, chief executive of Blood Cancer UK, said the government had “deliberately abandoned” this group of people.

Other UK nations

The measures of the so-called “Plan B” ? introduced in December to curb the spread of the Omicron variant, including requiring masks in public places and Covid passports for major events ? were abolished in England last month.

Over the course of the pandemic, England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have taken different steps to introduce or relax restrictions.

In Northern Ireland, all other measures ? like covid passports in nightclubs, masks and home meeting limits? ceased to be mandatory last week.

Wales is currently at zero alert level, the lowest.

In Scotland, Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon will speak in the Scottish Parliament about the pandemic on Tuesday (22/2). The legislation on masks and vaccine passports was due to expire next week, but earlier this month lawmakers extended it for another six months.

England and the pandemic

March 2020 : First national lockdown

: First national lockdown May to July 2020 : Plan to end lockdown, leading to the lifting of many, but not all, restrictions

: Plan to end lockdown, leading to the lifting of many, but not all, restrictions September to October 2020 : New restrictions introduced, including rules that limited the number of people who could meet

: New restrictions introduced, including rules that limited the number of people who could meet November 2020 : Second national lockdown, in an attempt to stop a large increase in hospital admissions

: Second national lockdown, in an attempt to stop a large increase in hospital admissions December 2020 : More restrictions announced, with specific guidelines for the holidays

: More restrictions announced, with specific guidelines for the holidays January to March 2021 : Third national lockdown

: Third national lockdown March to July 2021: Plan to end the lockdown, this time with almost all measures removed

Plan to end the lockdown, this time with almost all measures removed December 2021 to February 2022: “Plan B” with new restrictions in response to the Omicron variant

